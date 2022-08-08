Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with Mark's general proposition that the world is now ruled by nutters, and then moved on to a few specific examples. Jasmine Birtles joined Steyn to ponder the return of "interest rates".

Next up was South Australia's senator, Alex Antic, to discuss the comprehensive failure of the expert class, followed by Sophie Corcoran on the rise of "diversity czars". We rounded out the hour with David Starkey on post-imperial self-flagellation.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

