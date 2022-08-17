The Indestructible Stupidity

Thank you to all who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. The show continues to build. On Tuesday night, despite inroads from the footie, Mark decisively beat the Beeb three-to-two and trounced Piers Morgan Uncensored by more than five-to-one, which isn't too shabby. Mr Murdoch's preference for lame, unthreatening, pseudo-contrarian diversion doesn't seem to be working.

Wednesday's Steyn Show started with "period dignity" officers in Scotland and an excess of white men in the RAF: Laura Perrins joined Mark to ponder our inability to prioritise at a time of crisis.

Next up was stats man Jamie Jenkins to run the numbers on open borders, and Alexandra Marshall on the eco-zealots' switch to the demonisation of farming and demands for a new "meat tax". We rounded out the hour with Joe Ward, bereaved by the Covid vaccine but ordered to get a jab himself.

