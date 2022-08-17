Image

Mark Steyn

The Indestructible Stupidity

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12727/indestructible-stupidity

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Thank you to all who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. The show continues to build. On Tuesday night, despite inroads from the footie, Mark decisively beat the Beeb three-to-two and trounced Piers Morgan Uncensored by more than five-to-one, which isn't too shabby. Mr Murdoch's preference for lame, unthreatening, pseudo-contrarian diversion doesn't seem to be working.

Wednesday's Steyn Show started with "period dignity" officers in Scotland and an excess of white men in the RAF: Laura Perrins joined Mark to ponder our inability to prioritise at a time of crisis.

Next up was stats man Jamie Jenkins to run the numbers on open borders, and Alexandra Marshall on the eco-zealots' switch to the demonisation of farming and demands for a new "meat tax". We rounded out the hour with Joe Ward, bereaved by the Covid vaccine but ordered to get a jab himself.

All that plus your comments and questions in real time along the way. Click below to watch the full show:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Waiting Patiently
  2. Criminalizing Opposition in a Pseudo-Republic
  3. The Long Surrender
  4. The Scale of Humiliation
  5. Percentages and Perception

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.