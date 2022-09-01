Crimes That Shame a Nation

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm British Summer Time.

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show through the week. We had a very good night on Wednesday, beating not just the big guns at Sky but also Rupert Murdoch's damp squib of a Piers Morgan vanity network. In fact, we had as big an audience as Sky and TalkTV combined. We were also just eight hundred viewers shy of the BBC, and by half-past-eight had caught up with them. GB News is also doing great on radio: we're one of the few UK stations to be increasing audience at the moment. Mark is grateful to everyone who tuned in.

Thursday's Steyn Show began with Steyn's thoughts on "the rubble all around". His first guest was Maggie Oliver on the ongoing scourge of "grooming gangs". Next up was Leilani Dowding on the state's recent impositions on withdrawing money from your own bank account. Kathy Gyngell followed with some thoughts on signs of emerging causation between Covid vaccines and excess deaths. And we rounded out the hour with Alexandra Marshall and the hell of the coming cashless society.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark mentions every other night, he's now under investigation from OffComm.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.