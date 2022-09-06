Ins and Outs

Image

Thank you all for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every night: We ended last week beating everyone in sight - BBC News, Sky News and Rupert Murdoch's TalkTV.

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show fell on a busy breaking news night, with Liz Truss, after kissing hands with the Queen at Balmoral, flying back to London to appoint her Cabinet. There was a lot of blood on the floor, but also a few wily survivors. Toby Young and Kathy Gyngell joined Mark to discuss.

While the political correspondents busied themselves with the new PM, the House of Commons turned itself into a passable imitation of the Steyn Show, scheduling debates on grooming gangs and vaccine damage. Telford rape victim Samantha Smith and The National Pulse's Natalie Winters analysed the issues.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last year and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

