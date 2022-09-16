Would You Like Feds with That?

Programming note: This weekend Mark will have another of his Sunday Poems - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.
If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. The FBI's takedown of the My Pillow Guy in the drive-thru lane of Hardee's, the rapid expulsion of the "undocumented" from Martha's Vineyard, and the new King's agenda predominated, but there was room for other topics, too, and a musical tip of the hat to a brand new centenarian.
You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for raising some excellent points.
