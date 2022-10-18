Case Closed

Thank you all for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show. Monday night was a big news night in the UK when audiences usually turn to the establishment mouthpieces, the BBC and Sky. But we are pleased to say that the Steyn Show beat Sky, and also trounced Rupert Murdoch's abysmal vanity project Piers Morgan Uncensored two-and-a-half to one. Not bad for a "niche Canadian" (per The Guardian) versus a show on which Rupert has unaccountably lavished 110 million quid. We are grateful to all who tuned in.

Tuesday's Steyn Show started with Mark's suggestion of the one thing the UK Tories could do to avoid a Canadian Tory fate. His first guest, Dominique Samuels, discussed an appalling child murder in Paris, and its broader implications.

Next up was Lois Perry, a Liz Truss supporter disgusted by the PM's surrender to a globalist cabal. Among the many ruined institutions in contemporary Britain is its awful police force: Parm Sandhu returned to the show to ponder the Yard's bent coppers.

We closed out the hour with a dynamite denial double-act, Marc Morano and Christopher Monckton, fresh from their triumph at the "Green Davos" conference.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last year and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.