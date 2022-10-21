The Return of the DURRRRRRHAM REPORT!!!!!!!

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark took questions on the flight from normality, whether in a United States purportedly led by a dead husk and a nitwit deputy, or in a United Kingdom of rotating prime ministers. All that plus the return of John Durham just to remind you how the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt US justice system has brazenly dispensed with any pretense of equality before the law.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.

~Mark will return tomorrow with our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show, and on Sunday with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.