Albanians Everywhere

Thank you very much to those who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every evening. If you enjoy the Steyn Show on dry land, wait till you experience it at sea, as part of our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. Steyn favourites from around the world will be joining Mark aboard - among them Alexandra Marshall (who'll be on Thursday's show), Eva Vlaardingerbroek, John O'Sullivan, James ("Snerdley") Golden, Michele Bachmann, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman. You can find more details here.

~Wednesday's Steyn Show began with Mark's thoughts on a former cabinet minister ascending to the ranks of reality TV contestants. His first guest was William Clouston, leader of the SDP, who addressed the migrant tide on the southern border. Mr Clouston was followed by Laura Perrins on the not unrelated subject of Britain's birth dearth.

Lois Perry was up next on Rishi Sunak's U-turn on his attendance at the COP-27 climate beano, and we closed out the hour with Laura Dodsworth on rule by experts.

All that plus your comments and questions in real time along the way. Click below to watch the full show:

Ratings-wise, we had a strong night on Tuesday, beating yet again Rupert Murdoch's TalkTV and his flagship programme Piers Morgan Uncensored, and even besting the BBC for half the show. Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm GMT/4pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/5pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

