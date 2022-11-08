COPs and Robbers

The Mark Steyn Cruise is back - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. If you'd like to see the Adriatic in the company of Steyn Show regulars Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek and more occasional guests such as Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan and James (Snerdley) Golden, we hope you'll consider cruising our way.

Tuesday's Steyn Show aired about four or five hours before polling stations closed on the East Coast, but Mark did his best to sound surprised by breaking news out of Arizona:

Tabulator issue hits Maricopa County polling spots

But don't worry, they're on top of it:

2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims

And so it begins.

Aside from Steyn's thoughts on America's dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt election operations, the show featured Laurence Fox on open borders, Marc Morano on Al Gore's multi-trillion-dollar giveaway at the COP-27 climate beano, Jasmine Birtles on a bifurcating economy, and Jane Harris on the children of lockdown.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

Thank you all for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every evening. On Monday night we beat the BBC and (for three-quarters of the hour) Sky. And we trounced Rupert Murdoch's flailing flagship Piers Morgan Uncensored by three-and-a-half to one. Mark has always had a professional regard for Mr Murdoch, so is baffled by his folly in lavishing 110 million quid on a dud like Morgan and then buying him every 'bus shelter hoarding in London and every railway carriage in Britain just to blow through even more millions. Meanwhile, the man dismissed by The Guardian as a mere "niche Canadian" continues to grow his audience and was yesterday's Number One show on the network. Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live at 8pm GMT - which is 3pm North American Eastern. US and Canadian viewers may prefer the replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK, where our numbers are just as good: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last year and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.