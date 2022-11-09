Image

Mark Steyn

Election Update Watch Update!!!

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on America

https://www.steynonline.com/12990/election-update-watch-update

Kevin McCarthy's victory rally

In honest functioning election systems, the votes are counted where they're cast, counted till they're done, and announced before midnight the same night. But that's, in part, because they use paper ballots. America introduced machines to make the whole thing state-of-the-art and much smoother, and so supposedly First World jurisdictions such as Nevada and Arizona breezily declare that you may have to wait till Friday for the results.

When last I looked, it was four in the morning Eastern time and this was how things stood:

House of Representatives: Republicans up four seats

Senate: Democrats up one

Governors' mansions: Democrats up two

It's now six hours later, and here's the exciting update:

House of Representatives: Republicans up four seats

Senate: Democrats up one

Governors' mansions: Democrats up two

Meanwhile, the regime consolidates its hold on power. Here's Chuck Schumer introducing John Fetterman to the US Senate:

As Matt Walsh tweeted:

The Republican Party outside of Florida has no message. No discipline. No leadership. No courage to confront the important issues head on. That's why they're losing to literally brain damaged candidates.

But send money now to SendMoneyNow.com, and it'll all work out next time!

