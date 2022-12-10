Shadows of the Things That Have Not Happened A Clubman's Notes

December 10, 2022 https://www.steynonline.com/13086/shadows-things-that-have-not-happened Scrooge falls to his knees before the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, from John Leech's illustrations for the original 1843 edition. Notwithstanding Mark's present health issues, it's time for Part Seven of Steyn's serialization of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Thank you for all your comments about this series. From First Weekend Founding Member Peter Jones: I would just like to thank you for bringing one of my all time favorite Christmas stories (save the very story for which we celebrate) to the Club. All the more reason to enjoy giving a few Christmas Gift Memberships to my friends! Wishing you and your family a blessed Christmas season! And the same to you, Peter. And we hope your friends enjoy those gift memberships. In tonight's episode Ebenezer Scrooge comes face to no-face with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come: The Phantom slowly, gravely, silently, approached. When it came near him, Scrooge bent down upon his knee; for in the very air through which this Spirit moved it seemed to scatter gloom and mystery. It was shrouded in a deep black garment, which concealed its head, its face, its form, and left nothing of it visible save one outstretched hand. But for this it would have been difficult to detach its figure from the night, and separate it from the darkness by which it was surrounded. He felt that it was tall and stately when it came beside him, and that its mysterious presence filled him with a solemn dread. He knew no more, for the Spirit neither spoke nor moved. "I am in the presence of the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come?" said Scrooge. The Spirit answered not, but pointed onward with its hand. "You are about to show me shadows of the things that have not happened, but will happen in the time before us," Scrooge pursued. "Is that so, Spirit?" The upper portion of the garment was contracted for an instant in its folds, as if the Spirit had inclined its head. That was the only answer he received. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Seven of our seasonal entertainment simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. If you'd like to know more about The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget the aforementioned Gift Membership. Mark will see you back here tomorrow for Part Eight of A Christmas Carol. © 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en