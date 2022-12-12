"God Bless Us, Every One!"

Scrooge and Bob Cratchit share "a Christmas bowl of smoking bishop" (a popular form of punch), as illustrated by John Leech for the original edition of A Christmas Carol .

With Mark still feeling poorly, welcome to the final episode of his seasonal Tale for Our Time - written by Charles Dickens a few weeks before Christmas 1843. As the concluding episode of A Christmas Carol begins, Ebenezer Scrooge finds himself returned from the custody of the Spirits:

"What's to-day!" cried Scrooge, calling downward to a boy in Sunday clothes, who perhaps had loitered in to look about him. "Eh?" returned the boy, with all his might of wonder. "What's to-day, my fine fellow?" said Scrooge. "To-day!" replied the boy. "Why, Christmas Day." "It's Christmas Day!" said Scrooge to himself. "I haven't missed it... Do you know whether they've sold the prize Turkey that was hanging up there?—Not the little prize Turkey: the big one?" "What, the one as big as me?" returned the boy.

Why, yes! For Scrooge is a changed man, with big plans. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read the conclusion of A Christmas Carol simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Thank you for your kind words about this latest audio serialization. Five years ago, we weren't sure about our Dickensian foray, and worried that it might be too well known. But it's proved one of our more popular tales, and we're grateful for your pertinent observations. Founding Member Elizabeth Bakoss:

As you suggested in your intro, the Christian message underlies and permeates the entire story one way or another, even if somewhat indirectly. And the depth of insight is interesting, and I'm afraid absent in our current empty culture.

Indeed, Elizabeth. It's the Christmas season at SteynOnline, which means we'll have more Yuletide yarns in the days ahead. Meanwhile, if you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking something for a fellow fan of classic fiction this holiday season, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership.

On the other hand, if you'd like a book in old-fashioned book form, over at the Steyn store, there are bargains galore among our Steynamite Specials - and, in celebration of SteynOnline's twentieth birthday, twenty per cent off everything.