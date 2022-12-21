Image

Mark Steyn

Bootleg Bûche for Christmas

Christmas at SteynOnline

https://www.steynonline.com/13127/bootleg-buche-for-christmas

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

The bad news is that Mark's two heart attacks have confined him to his sick bed through Christmas. The good news is that, through sheer chance, his sick bed is in France, so there's a sporting chance he may be able to arrange to have a bûche de Noël smuggled past his nurses.

He has form in this regard. A few years ago, on The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, he managed to get a wonderful bûche de Noël from Denis and Agnès at his favorite boulangerie, the Owl's Bread in Magog, Quebec, smuggled past the crazed zealots of US Homeland Security. Steyn is not a man to take his dessert orders from the federal government. Click below to watch:

As William Housey tweeted:

Listened, learned, laughed, and imagined eating that French pastry.

Some things shouldn't be left to your imagination, William. Hop in the car and treat yourself to one of Denis' bûches de Noël. It's worth the drive (or flight, or ocean voyage).

Mark will be back tomorrow with an encore presentation of one of our most requested Tales for Our Time.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Steyn's Greatest Hits

  1. A Lesson from Luke
  2. Victims of the Vaccine
  3. The Indispensable Man
  4. It's Still the Demography, Stupid
  5. The Prisoner of Windsor

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.