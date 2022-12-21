Bootleg Bûche for Christmas

The bad news is that Mark's two heart attacks have confined him to his sick bed through Christmas. The good news is that, through sheer chance, his sick bed is in France, so there's a sporting chance he may be able to arrange to have a bûche de Noël smuggled past his nurses.

He has form in this regard. A few years ago, on The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, he managed to get a wonderful bûche de Noël from Denis and Agnès at his favorite boulangerie, the Owl's Bread in Magog, Quebec, smuggled past the crazed zealots of US Homeland Security. Steyn is not a man to take his dessert orders from the federal government. Click below to watch:

As William Housey tweeted:

Listened, learned, laughed, and imagined eating that French pastry.

Some things shouldn't be left to your imagination, William. Hop in the car and treat yourself to one of Denis' bûches de Noël. It's worth the drive (or flight, or ocean voyage).

Mark will be back tomorrow with an encore presentation of one of our most requested Tales for Our Time.