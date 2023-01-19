Sinking Ship

Hi again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. As you know, Mark remains overseas, convalescing from his two heart attacks. We were fortunate that he was feeling well enough last week to do the Clubland Q&A, live around the plant. If you missed it live, you can hear the replay here. It was a great show, and certainly a great relief to hear his voice. Many thanks again to everyone who is still praying for his full recovery, sending healing vibes and doing acts of kindness and charity in the merit of his healing.

Elsewhere in Europe, and while Mark recovers in France, I hear there's also some big thingy in Davos, Switzerland this week.

Apparently, thousands of extremely high-priced sluts from all over the world have converged there. Interestingly, there are also a lot of sex workers there, too.

In other breaking news, one of the most sinister, repulsive Covid tyrants of the Western world has suddenly resigned. BUH BYE. Good riddance. She has nothing left in the tank, or something, so she's told her fiance so they can now get married. How romantic. I'm sure much more will be written about this wretched, wicked woman in the coming days but for now all I can say is from her mouth to Justin Trudeau's ears.

Justin is looking a little unhinged lately. That terrible "short hair" hairpiece has been pulled out of the mothballs and the botox is stretching him a little too tight. And honestly, he's a middle aged man, so the moister-than-an-oyster look is really blechhhhhhhhh. But what was really galling about this insane "interview" was his soliloquy about being so sad, so very sad SAD SAD SAD about people sitting with dying loved ones in the hospital from COVID because ALL YOU STUPID MEAN RACIST MISOGYNISTS wouldn't get the vaccine was utterly infuriating.

In fact, Canada's Covid repulsive Nuremberg-style public health policies meant that the one thing you could be assured of, was that if your loved one got sick from any cause or disease during Covid, and was hospitalized here in Canada and/or was dying, that they would die all by themselves, with ZERO family members or loved ones at the bedside.

Trudeau is a garbage human. Despite how he and others are trying to weasel out of their responsibility for the human carnage, or their complicity, there can be no forgetting, no amnesty and certainly no forgiveness without complete and sincere repentance and perhaps criminal charges and lawsuits. No forgetting what they did. Maybe that's why Jacinda Ardern jumped ship?

Lastly, and speaking of crimes against humanity, here's Canada's own Ezra Levant and Rebel reporter Avi Yemini questioning none other than Pfizer Chairman Albert Bourla at the high-end hookerfest. (Tucker has a great monologue on the WEF as well.) This is really good stuff and hopefully, just the start of the reckoning that needs to occur.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Courage begets courage.

America faces Steynian demographic doom.

Jew-hate at American universities (feature, not bug).

RELATED.

"I'm going to tell the story of Brianne Dressen, a courageous woman who participated in Covid-19 vaccine trials, was severely injured, and found solace in online support groups. "

Stanford failed the academic freedom test.

More on Dr. Jordan Peterson and the College of Psychologists of Ontario.

Interesting.

Whatever works!

Two things: Trudeau hates Canada and someone is getting rich off this.

The insurrection of Thoroughly Modern Milley.

~

Israel and Jews:

Good job, Rabbis for Streisand Effecting this thing.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Harry's 400-page temper tantrum.

Excuse me WHAT?!?!

""It says here on your resume you served as a Shabbos Goy. Can you speak more to that experience?" P.S: A "Shabbos Goy" is a gentile who makes themselves available to Jews to do things that they are not permitted to do on Shabbat. Just to be clear though, a Jew cannot ask or order a Shabbos Goy to do the task-the non-Jew must do it of his or her own volition. Elvis and Colin Powell were also Shabbos Goys.

What was done to children is unforgivable.

Ahh, the joys of unfettered, mass illegal immigration. RELATED.

~

Europe:

YOU VEEEEEL HAVE ZE BRAIN EEEMPLANT

Germans gotta German.

GRETAWOOD

~

Today in Satan:

CCP style organ harvesting has come to Canada.

"Trigger warning" as the lefties say (seriously, this is a terrible story).

~

Big Tech:

Nothing to see here.

~

Repulsive Grooming Pedophile Kooks and Trans:

This is Frankenstein/ Mengele level demonic.

She sued and she won.

Hey gutless, useless media, stop using the "transwoman with penis" phrase. If the media would MAN UP and say "man with penis" we would be closer to ending this insanity. I cannot handle the gutlessness of even allegedly "conservative" media.

SHALOM, USA TODAY!!

Groomers of Canada alert.

~

Human Grace:

"I found my voice. "

These kids!! I just can't even. So much love.

I gotta pursue some more friends!!

Lessons from a tulip farm.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.