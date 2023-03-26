Tal Bachman: The Latest Emails Between God and Me

From: Tal Bachman <[email protected] gmail. com>

Sent: March 24, 2023 1:17 PM

To: God <[email protected] heaven. com>

Subject: Just getting back to you

Dear God

Thank you for your courteous reply.

Let me say first that I hear what you're saying. You certainly do have a much broader perspective than I. And I can sense how much your past destructive efforts hurt you. I also concede that the destructive actions I'm requesting could make certain things worse. And yes, at some point, your intervention and control of events necessarily reduces human agency; as you say, to the extent human agency vanishes, the universe—all life—even you—begins to lose transcendent meaning and purpose. No choice ultimately means no point. We can't have that. I'm with you there, for sure. Certainly, for that reason, you need to be careful about the extent to which you intervene in human affairs.

But with your permission, I'd like to press on that point a bit more. Please be so kind as to follow me here for a moment.

If divine intervention reduces human agency, and dwindling human agency equals the growing pointlessness of everything, then we have a serious problem on this planet even without your intervention. You see, the caste of globalist totalitarian overlords I mentioned last time are doing what you're hesitant to do: they're intruding into, surveilling, controlling, manipulating every single area of human life. I mentioned a few examples last time. Surely you'll know of many more.

The Klaus Schwab/CCP-style control freaks out there are shrinking human freedom. They're herding us into a Chinese-style social credit system in which a giant, faceless, all-enveloping complex of software algorithms (programmed by banal mini-Eichmanns) controls every aspect of lives. They will criminalize political disagreements. Speak the wrong opinion ("wrong" as in critical of the regime), or attend the wrong protest, and they'll literally make you pay. Or starve you. Or hurt your family members. They'll control when or if or how far we can travel. They'll control our earnings. They'll control what we eat, what medicines we can access, and even what we must put into our bodies. These control freak types forced people against their will to inject a substance which hadn't even been safety tested. Remember? They already spy on everything we do. They even programmed our automobiles to rat us out if we accidentally accelerate too fast. They're starting wars we don't want. They might even be controlling the weather. They appear willing to tamper with elections, too, through blatant censorship of crucial information, and other forms of manipulation—and if so, they're choosing our leaders, not us. It's getting totally nuts. We can't even get appliances that work anymore. And it will all get worse. It won't be long until they're barcoding us, like something right out of the Book of Revelation.

In other words, these people are already well on their way to exterminating the human agency which you say you revere, and without which everything lacks meaning.

So, God, I am proposing you look at this situation from a different angle. If I may be so bold, I say that your non-interventionist policy isn't preserving human agency. It's only enabling its extermination by megalomaniac freaks. You said in your reply that the relationship between your intervention and human agency is a zero-sum affair. So it seems, at least after a point. But what is also a zero-sum affair is your intervention versus their intervention. To the extent you don't move in, they move in. The bottom line is that because you aren't intervening to help preserve human agency, they're eradicating it. And in eradicating our agency, they're ultimately eradicating you and your purposes, too. In other words, it's not agency versus non-agency. It's you versus them. Or I should say, you and us versus them. Like I said before, we're on the same team here.

So right now at least, it's a question of your strategic, benevolent intervention versus the malevolent globalist control freak megalomaniac totalitarian extermination of all agency, possibly forever. And I'm supporting you. So many of us are.

Don't get me wrong—I do think your concerns about divine intervention eroding agency are valid. It's just that I'd like us to discuss those concerns once you fry these sickos. First things first. You have to fry these people before they get any more momentum and do any more damage. And although we haven't discussed it in detail yet, think of all those precious, confused young people you'd be saving from the anti-science, anti-human, transgender industry profiteers. You'd help those young folks keep their freedom to have children one day, just for starters. That's one precious manifestation of agency you'd be preserving.

Now, you might say, "All good points, but if I take out Mr. Control Freak X or Miss Control Freak Y...they'll be replaced by their deputies, and their deputies are even worse". To this, my reply can't be a surprise: "just fry the deputies, too. In for a penny, in for a pound". I mean, how many people did you leave alive in Sodom and Gomorrah? None. They were all horrible. I know it stung you. I'm just saying, as you yourself said, sometimes it just needs to happen. And by "sometimes", I mean "right now".

Thoughts?

Your son,

Talmage

From: God <[email protected] heaven. com>

Sent: March 24, 2023 9:32 PM

To: Tal Bachman <[email protected] gmail. com>

Subject: Replying

Dear Talmage

As your spiritual father, I do take some responsibility for the fact you burn pretty hot about this kind of thing. For that reason, I'm going to overlook the borderline impertinent tone of your email. Plus, I know you're trying to achieve justice here.

A serious question for you:

What could you do to stop these people? You're asking me for a lot. What are you doing with the agency I gave you to stop them?

Best,

God

From: Tal Bachman <[email protected] gmail. com>

Sent: March 25, 2023 9:08 AM

To: God <[email protected] heaven. com>

Subject: Replying back

Hello God

Thanks for the reply. And for your patience. For what it's worth, I'm trying my best to stay calm here.

You ask: What am I doing about it?

One thing I'm doing about it is asking for your help. That's not nothing, is it? And following the example of the two blind men outside of Jericho, I'm even making my request for help specific. I'm asking you to help protect us by, um, "neutralizing" our tormentors. I've even suggested a couple of specific means of neutralization: drowning and frying. But you could also just do the old Ananias trick: instant heart stoppage, or whatever that was. Or a miraculous conversion to goodness, as you did to Saul of Tarsus on his way to Damascus, or to Jonah. That's really your call.

But in addition to asking you for help, I've written pieces about some of the dangers we face. I've shared information with lots of other people, too. To be able to do more, I'd need to be in a position of serious power. As you know, it's not easy to move into that kind of position. I wrote a few pieces on how Bono from U2 got into position to push big changes. But he was able to do that because he was a giant rock star. It's now been well over twenty years (and it feels more like 200) since I had anything on the charts, and even then, I wasn't on very long. Hardly anyone even knew who I was. They just knew the song. Now, I'd have even less influence than I had then, which wasn't much to begin with.

So, being in the position I'm in right now, I'm not sure what more I can do. If you have any ideas, I am all ears.

Yours,

Talmage

From: God <[email protected] heaven. com>

Sent: March 25, 2023 11:54 AM

To: Tal Bachman <[email protected] gmail. com>

Subject: Replying

Hello Talmage

It sounds like you've put your finger on one way you could achieve more power to push these people back. New success in arts and entertainment would give you more cultural, and even political, pull. My advice is to develop a serious plan for achieving that. I'll do what I can on this side to help you move that forward. As you succeed, you'll acquire more and more influence.

Bear in mind that most of the people you're calling "malevolent" believe they're doing wonderful things for mankind. They think they're saving the world. For that reason, many of them (although not all) technically qualify as pretty good people. Misguided, maybe. But they're trying to help others.

I mention this because you and your comrades are going to have to do a lot of the work on this. You can't just ask me for Sodom and Gomorrah, the Sequel. And odds are very small you'll be able to forcefully stop them. You'll have to find other means. Always remember the easiest way to get rid of an enemy is to make him your friend. People often forget that.

So you might find that going in guns blazing, calling all these people "malevolent", might not work as effectively as other approaches. Remember when you wrote about Bono convincing Jesse Helms to support foreign aid? Whatever you want to say about the wisdom of that policy, Bono's persuasion skill was world-class. That's something you can learn from, notwithstanding your concerns about WEF-style globalism and CCP-style control freakery. You often catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

I'm not saying polite persuasion is the only possible approach. Sometimes playing hardball is necessary. I'm simply suggesting that effectiveness—achieving your goal—must take priority over other considerations. If all you really want to do is fight, join a boxing gym. If you want to succeed, you need to be wise, focused, disciplined, strategic.

I hope this note helps.

Regards,

God

From: Tal Bachman <[email protected] gmail. com>

Sent: March 25, 2023 6:22 PM

To: God <[email protected] heaven. com>

Subject: Replying again Dear God

Okay.

I hear you.

It sounds like you're not going to be intervening, at least in any big way, any time soon. Yes, I'm disappointed. But I'm grateful you're promising to help me, and others, as we develop new ways of pushing back against the globalist control freaks. Thank you.

I'll be back to you periodically about my plans and how everything's going.

Thanks for the encouragement. Do let me know if you change your mind about some Old Testament-style wipeouts. We could really use them. Until then, I'll be doing my best.

Your son,

Talmage

