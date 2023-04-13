Walking Toward the Fire

Hi again and welcome back to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

As you read this, it will be the tail end of Passover and it's good timing because I'm more than a bit matzah-ed out. Among other Passover delicacies, we've had a week full of matzo pizza, matzo lasagna and matzo brei among other goodies, so I have a bit of matzo brain now.

Unfortunately, it has been another week of barbarity and terrorism against the Jews in Israel, purposefully, of course, right in the middle of the holidays. Another set of siblings (the third set of siblings slaughtered in recent weeks) was murdered in cold blood by Palestinian terrorists. Their mother, who clung to life in critical condition for a couple of days, tragically also died of her injuries this week.

It's hard to talk about terrorism because it hits home very personally in my family, as it does for most Jewish people – particularly those who live in, or have family and friends in, Israel. And that is really the objective. The Palestinians and their many equally murderous supporters (and I unfortunately have to include America in this category) know that they cannot defeat Israel militarily or force all of the Jews into the sea. Realistically, the only existential threat to Israel is Iranian nuclear weapons, but Israel and the IDF will not let that happen.

As a consequence of the uppity Jews having a country and an army, and refusing to just keel over and die or get shoved into gas chambers and ovens one more time, the bloodthirsty Jew-haters must satisfy themselves with the adjusted and more 'modest,' but heartbreakingly devastating and painful, goal of bereaving every single Jewish family on earth. Especially those in Israel. Though the main target is Jews, if they manage to murder other infidels like Christians along the way, these murders are equally celebrated in this depraved "culture".

There are so many unbelievably stoic, inspiring and strong families among the bereaved and they amaze me. They comfort the mourners who come. Where do they find these reserves of strength and moral fortitude? How can we not be humbled by their refusal to live as living dead, but to proceed with life, to make a good life, to live the rest of their days in indescribable, invisible pain but defiantly carry on? This is the yoke of the Jew in our time. This is the current incarnation of the most pernicious, everlasting hatred.

Antisemitism cannot be fought or "won".

That is a preposterous utopian pipe dream promulgated mostly by the Jews of the political left, who either cannot or will not understand the deep and primordial roots of Jew-hatred. So they "fight" ridiculous battles against minor kook players or events, and boldly slay paper tigers to satisfy their own gutless, and faux-righteous crusades against the ghosts of the past. It's too hard, too frightening to walk toward the fire.

Antisemitism cannot be fought or "won".

But antisemites need to be fought and defeated always with all the strength, brainpower, muscle and artillery that can be mustered by Jews (and their allies).

I wish my end-of-Passover message was cheerier, but as you know, I'm committed to reporting and filing from Planet Reality and not Planet Fantasy. Wishing you all a good weekend and here's hoping next week's tidings will be brighter.

~

North America:

"The Democratic Party vanished sometime in 2020."

"Canada is straight up Orwellian. "

He's right.

Canada: Culture of Murder and Death

"Fair" is for angry teenagers and other losers. "Winning" is for winners."

This has to end.

THIS is interesting.

~

The Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Indeed.

"So, I guess it's safe now..."

OH WELL THEN

"One of the worst sins of public health pandemic management: it trained people to think of one another as unclean biohazards. This is a recipe for civilization to devolve into barbarism, with people turning against even their own friends and family."

GOOD.

British Columbia takes a step back to 2019. Ontario, NOPE.

~

Israel and Jews:

Rape Jihad in Israel.

Hey Israel, Turkey is still not into you.

American universities coddle and encourage antisemitism. This is not "just" bad for the Jews. It's bad for America. More here.

The Priestly Blessing in Jerusalem (crash course: priests in Judaism are Cohens/Kohens/Katz/Kagan among other surnames, the first priests were Aaron and Moses, priestly lineage is patrilineal and has been genetically traced back to them).

Was Leonardo da Vinci Jewish?

Netanyahu speaks to the generals. More about the attempted coup here.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"Stop chasing. Start receiving. "

Solid advice.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Indeed.

A most un-woke bloke.

This is profoundly evil. Everyone in the UK must be so happy that they banged pots on their porches for this venerable institution.

~

Europe:

France: "Have we hit rock bottom? No, not yet. "

"Paris: the Beirut of Europe. "

Related.

Also related!

No more jabby jabbas for Switzerland.

~

Ukraine:

This is awful. The commercial buying and selling of babies renting of wombs is a moral catastrophe. Woe unto us. (Happening in America, too.)

~

China:

"China controls your meds. "

~

Kooks:

"The pathology of the mediocre narcissist gets no attention.These kids are cutting cut up cuz mom is an average person with delusions of grandeur. Having a LGBTQ toddler gives her a way to look special and unique. "

You will EAT ZE BUGZ, poop in a hole in the ground and wash in the river.

Sue their asses off.

About time.

Marketing floppaloooza. This is your brain on woke. I saw someone on Twitter call these gals "Diversity Yass Kweens" and that is so perfect and I am stealing it FOREVER AND EVAH.

EXCUSE ME WHAT?!?!?!

OMFG this has to stop. ENOUGH SCROTUMS IN TUTUS. IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK?!?!

~

Human Grace:

"Life and family is why we're here. "

"I've renewed my faith. "

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.