Darkness and Light

Hello again and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Mark got a lot of fantastic questions in last week's live Clubland Q&A and gave a lot of equally fantastic answers, so I'd recommend you listen to the whole thing if you haven't already.

One part of the program was particularly moving to me, in which Mark discussed his recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the risks he was subjecting himself to by throwing his hat into the national political ring. Mark gingerly broached the subject of political assassination and asked Mr. Kennedy if he wasn't fearful for his life? Mr. Kennedy replied that "some things are worse than dying". I found that profoundly moving and I have to agree. If we do not protect our children and our way of life, and the fundamental values of the Judeo-Christian civilization that we have been gifted by our ancestors, we will be living lives that are worse than death and willing that living death upon our children. How refreshing it is to hear someone speak in terms of principles, of the actual hills that they will die upon.

I've been burning the candle at both ends, so to speak, for quite a number of years, and more acutely and intensively due to how the Covid tyranny has affected me and my family and friends in particular since March 2020. I work a lot and have tremendous caregiving responsibilities which I have described over the years at length. But at the end of the week comes the most blessed Sabbath, a day of rest and regeneration of the soul. On most Sabbaths, I like to have a massive stash of books from the library ready to read (there's no electronic devices for us over Shabbat) and it's always a mashup of trashy and historical fiction, radically depressing historical non-fiction, biographies, autobiographies and cookbooks filled with spectacular photos of delicious, gorgeous food that I will never attempt to make, and the pies I will likely never learn to bake.

This past Shabbat I was reading a work of historical fiction, and the dedication contained a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson that I hadn't heard before: "When it's dark enough, you can see the stars." I actually started crying when I read it because it made me feel somewhat stronger and inspired, and it was sort of a religious experience. I did a little digging about the quote and the essay "Nature" that it came from (I actually don't see the quote verbatim in the essay, so please drop a note in the comments if you see it and I don't, or if it's inaccurate, and where it's situated in the essay). A lot of lit-crit (and random internet "inspiration-porn" type of sites) imply that it is a quote that inspires optimism i.e "don't worry, when it's dark, the stars will light things up".

I think it means something else entirely, much more in keeping with a Lubavitch (Chasidic) approach to life; that it is only when it is the darkest of night, when you are at the darkest moments that the star of life will come out to help you and blaze a path of light through your darkness. Without that darkness, the star – the light – cannot and will not be seen. You are not being punished, you have to trust that even the darkness that pains you is part of G-d's plan for you, as is His light.

If you have other ideas, or interpretations, feel free to go to town in the comment section.

Before I sign off, I'd like to also direct your attention to this great essay from Tablet Magazine: Silicon Valley's Civil War (against regular humans).

Tablet always has a great selection of essays on all kinds of interesting topics by truly gifted writers.

Night is drawing closer in my neck of the woods and it's been a long day and week, so I'll hit send, put my feet up, wish you all a great weekend and will see you in the comments.

~

North America:

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because the people in power want it to be happening. And now, several generations have been brainwashed into thinking this is acceptable and desirable and you should just accept it.

~

Jews and Israel:

The magic of fennel.

Rabbi Soloveitchik's solution.

I can't find any English articles about this shameful, disgraceful story from Israel but you can use the translate function. This is a story of the rape jihad in Israel. Mohammad Namer of "east" Jerusalem, worked at Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem where he raped mentally disabled women. The Israeli court released him into the public because they said he wasn't really so dangerous. The Israeli police had to appeal that decision. Where are the women's organizations of Israel? The organizations who fight for the disabled. CRICKETS. I wish I could find the name of the judge that released him. If I find it, I will highlight this treacherous and cretinous judge and his or her decision in a future column.

Best Israeli content to watch on Netflix (or as Mr. C calls it: "Netvix")

~

Today in Satan:

Pure evil.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Barbarians.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

OHHHH WELL THEN. Paging OfCom, paging Ofcom, please pick up the Truth Courtesy Phone in the lobby.

"Many motives propelled Canada's worst in class C19 response. " Indeed. Isn't it also SO SO SCIENCY that they can just pick a date that it's (finally) over. Magic Science! Covid is so, so very clever, it even knows the Gregorian calendar.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Immigration? You ain't seen nothing yet.

This is stupid, sickening and infuriating. If there's one thing I hate more than almost anything, it's being forced to side with repulsive Jew-haters and Hitler fans BECAUSE FREE SPEECH. Why do censorious dumbkopf totalitarian idiots keep forcing me to have to do this??? I am so irritated.

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening in Britain because the people in charge want it to be happening to your children.

~

Predatory Perverts, Left Wing Kooks, Trans and Child Mutilators:

NICE RACK, LADY

Say this in a creepy German accent: "If you have nothing to hide, you shouldn't be afraid. " OOOOOKAYYYYYY I feel perfectly reassured now.

They are after your children, part eleventy gazillion million and twelve.

The new homophobia.

Pure evil indeed.

Perfectly normal.

"The board, as expected, didn't want me to read it..."

"Kristy Rialon, the Texas Children's Hospital surgeon who has been secretly performing child sex-change procedures on children as young as 11 years old, has now locked down her social media. " Read Christopher F. Rufo's article here.

~

Human Grace:

Come at your problems from another angle. Love this.

My two moms.

Agree.

Navajo wisdom for us all. Love this. MUST WATCH.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.