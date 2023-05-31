Stating the Obvious

Programming note: Catch the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show Down Under on ADH TV every night, Tuesday to Friday, at 5pm Australian Eastern.

~This week Mark was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The topics tended toward statements of the obvious, although evidently they came as news to Joe Biden and New York's Jewish groups: Muslims aren't hot for Jews, and Africans don't dig the gays. Nevertheless, Snerdley & Steyn did their best to recommend a decent gay bar in Kampala.

~For more details of that Adriatic cruise Mark and James spoke of, please see here.

The post-Steyn GB News Tories'n'trivia channel will, needless to say, not be standing with Mark in court. But the "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so battle must be joined.