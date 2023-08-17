Living it Up

Hi everyone and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. I wanted to start out by thanking you for joining me last week for the live Clubland Q&A Around the Planet! You guys served up some great questions and I am still so honored to substitute guest host for the regular substitute guest host. It means so much to me that The Great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him) trusts me with the mic. In addition to being a Prophet, for real and not for joking, the guy has the patience and tolerance of a saint! (To be fair, he does not have to listen to me yammer on as much as Mr. C does). Still, I am still deeply grateful to Mark for trusting me with his audience, especially given my slim-to-none filter when it comes to the things in my brain traveling at the speed of light right out of my yap trap.

A number of you remarked or have written to me on the reading of Psalm 20 that I started with at the top of the show. It seems like reading Psalms are not on the day-to-day radar of most people, and I guess the reading sort of hit a nerve with many of you (in a good way). I remarked on the show that in Jewish tradition, the recitation of Psalms are considered to have actual powers, and literally have the power to purify the air around us. They are of great comfort and a source of so much wisdom. In that vein, I'd like to suggest that this week, if you are so inclined, do a read of Psalm 23 and remember Mark Steyn and his house and me and mine in your prayers. And if you feel like it, have a listen to a beautiful, haunting musical interpretation of that Psalm by a really groovy group called Quarter to Africa (I've mentioned them before). I just love it.

It was a very rough start to the week for me, but G-d really came through last night as He always does. I can't really talk about the specifics but He really delivered for my disabled son this week and I'm so grateful.

In other news, given the abject, shameless and farcical judicial jihad against President Trump in America, I thought it would be prudent to point your attention to this incredibly astute thread on "X" by James Lindsay. Please read the whole thing and bookmark it.

And while we are talking about the decadent and ghoulish American Republic, feast your eyes upon this. I have to tell you, in my view this is one of the most sickening, repulsive, un-American, terrorist-sympathizing episodes in American history. For shame. It is utterly vomit-inducing. It is a horrendous, wholesale devaluation of American blood and the blood of all the other 9/11 victims by successive American governments. This is absolutely evil stuff. The Evil Blob is around us still. It lurks. The refusal by successive American administrations to actually punish these barbarians in any meaningful way, and the way in which successive administrations continue on with the farce of criminal proceedings against these bloodthirsty, savage, barbarian terrorists of 9/11 is simply a stain on the Republic that will never and can never be erased. And as per Neil Oliver, this is happening because the people in power want it to be happening to you, and to all of us.

So there you have it for this week. G-d is good. Read your Psalms, seeking meaning and responsibility. Hug your loved ones. Take care of you and yours and only then work outwards. Share your talent and share what you have a surplus of and G-d will return blessings to you. Still, there is great evil around us. It lurks. Be aware. Acknowledge the evil around us, fight it and be courageous and live in truth and I will endeavour to do the same.

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Canada is a culture of death.

When Dr. Naomi Wolf met President Trump in person. Very thoughtful.

Awesome analysis here. Love the accent.

How to turn the tables, one table at a time. Very good turns of phrase here.

Toronto is a crime-ridden, pitiful dump: imagine my surprise.

As Kathy Shaidle used to say: civil servants with guns.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

"Funny how things change. "

The cowardice of American scientists.

OH I SEE.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Patients of Childbearing Potential. "

The return of some common sense.

~

Europe:

History repeats itself.

The return of common sense.

~

Jews and Israel:

"I will go wherever God takes me,"

The battle against a free media and against the right in Israel. Sound familiar?

Yum. Sephardic cooking beats Ashkenazi any day of the week. Sorry not sorry!

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"...when we resolve to give charity beyond our means, G‑d grants us the wealth that is required in order for us to give the charity we have resolved to donate"

The Jewish Case for Prison Reform

~

Predatory Kooks, the Left, Trans and the Wokestapo:

DEI as a murder weapon. More on this story from Rupa Subramanya with an interview on the Megyn Kelly show. Full video interview here.

Ezra Levant on the Michael Coren story.

Bepenised not-a-woman-but-actually-a-man wins women's weightlifting competition. More video here.

You get what you vote for.

You still get what you vote for.

You get what you vote for good and hard.

Good.

~

Human Grace:

This is magnificent.

Conservative men! Save them women folk!

You are my sunshine.

This is the way. She actually reminds me a lot of myself, I did this a lot and made friends along the way. Great essay. Just lovely.

Something made with love.

