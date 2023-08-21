Day by Day

Programming note: If you missed the most recent edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with Michele Bachmann, Eva Vlaardingerbroek and John O'Sullivan, you can watch it in full here.

Thank you for all your kind reaction to this latest Tale for Our Time. I had the pleasure of meeting Mark Steyn Club member and commenter "Leo VT" on last month's Mark Steyn Cruise, and told him I'd always assumed he was Leo from Vermont. But in fact the VT is an abbreviation of his (Dutch) surname. Leo writes:

Our house is excited on this return of TFOT... Looking forward to many pleasant listening hours. Your voice seemed at peak performance and we are looking forward to the twists in the plot.

And here we are, many twists later. In tonight's penultimate episode of Out of Time, exhausted by living Weena's rendezvous with destiny over and over and over, our Victorian time-traveller is nevertheless surprised by her confession:

She sat on the bed and motioned me to do likewise, and then leaned her head on my shoulder. "I like you, nineteenth-century man, I do. I know we all tease you for being a total racist, but me mam thinks you're about the best thing that ever happened to me. Thinks we should go and settle down in some nice part of the country like ...Telford, is it? Heard that was pretty nice. But the thing is, I'm beginning to think you're not the racist, and maybe I am." "What?"

Please join me right here tomorrow evening for the conclusion of Out of Time.