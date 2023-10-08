Hard, Tough People in a Hard, Tough Land

Welcome to a brand new entry to our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry: This edition was recorded on location, or rather near location, as the Mark Steyn Cruise sailed down the Adriatic along the Balkan coast, after a stop in Kotor, Montenegro.

Fittingly, Mark offered up two poems about Montenegro – one American and one British. He starts with Nicholas of Montenegro by Don Marquis and rounds it out with Alfred Tennyson's Montenegro.

You can watch Mark read both poems here or listen to the audio here.

If you'd like to catch up on earlier poems in the series, you can find them on our Sunday Poems home page. As with Tales for Our Time and our music specials and The Mark Steyn Show, we're archiving my video poetry in an easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format that we hope makes it the work of moments to prowl around and alight on something that piques your interest of a weekend, whether Kipling, Keats or The Kangaroo.

One other bonus of Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy much of our content in whichever is your preferred form - video, audio, text. So, if you'd rather hear me read Marquis and Lord Tennyson off-camera, please click here.

Steyn's Sunday Poem is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. To become a member of the Steyn Club, please click here. And for our special Gift Membership see here.

One other benefit to Club Membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, if the above poem does not tickle your fancy, then give it your best below. Please do stay on topic on all our comment threads, because that's the way to keep them focused and readable. With that caution, have at it (in verse, if you wish).