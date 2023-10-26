The Black Cloud

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. This week, as you might expect, there are a bunch of articles and commentary on the situation in Israel and the related eruptions of antisemitism around the world.

It's very hard to focus on regular day to day life with such a black cloud hanging over Israel, and the Western world in general. I've been trying to stay calm and not doomscroll through the news too much, but I've really been vacillating wildly between feeling optimistic about the long term prognosis for Israel and the Jewish people (with biblical timelines in mind, thinking in the thousands of years, eons etc., and not about weeks and months) and my overall, generally pessimistic feeling about the future of the Western/Christian/civilized world.

Seeing the pro-Hamas demonstrations around the world, especially among younger people, makes me think that it's probably (with vast apologies to Carole King) too late baby, now it's too late, though we really did try to make it...

I saw a post on X (the artist formerly known as Twitter) from Professor Gad Saad of Montreal, and it kind of sums up where I'm at right now. Professor Saad is a Lebanese Jew, a native Arabic speaker who escaped from Lebanon to Canada and teaches at Concordia University. He had first-hand experience with the kind of primitive, bloodthirsty antisemitism that we saw unleashed on Israel two weeks ago and subsequently throughout much of the world. I won't editorialize too much here, but do give it a read: "You are not going to like this tweet so turn away if you are likely to be triggered..."

Related, I saw this interview and thought: DUH. A lot of us, especially Mark Steyn, have been discussing this for many, many years, but I guess other more mainstream persons have finally gotten the memo. Judenrein countries haven't historically fared well. Just saying.

Last week I was more angry about the incessant inversions of truth, the murder denialism, the ripping down of posters of kidnapped babies, the attempts at blaming Jews once again for the crime of getting massacred and the repulsive media, the "terrorist stenographers", but this week I'm just kind of sad to discover a lot of public figures and commentators that I really respected have turned out to be more on the side of the baby head choppers, the rapists and beheaders than the side of the victims. It has been enlightening to say the least. It's disappointing, but enlightening.

This weeks' batch of links is very Jew and Israel heavy. But that's who I am. The eternal Jew. Israel. It's personal for me, etched into the deepest recesses of my soul. And when I try to explain to non-Jews that it's not "just" about us, because it really isn't, (LOOK AROUND YOU, IT'S COMING FOR YOU) it's because I can feel in my bones where it's all headed and my premonitions on certain subjects, weighted down and influenced by my Jewish soul, are usually correct.

I'd love to be wrong about all of it but I'm feeling it deep, deep within. The black cloud that I felt the day the world shut down for Covid is nothing compared to what's coming our way save a miracle.

Please continue to pray for the Peace of Jerusalem.

~

North America:

What is the Biden administration hiding?

Downtown Toronto.

I loathe the ADL.

Canada is a Death Cult.

It's time to decolonize the campus.

RELATED.

David Mamet: How the Democrats betrayed the Jews.

Islamized America.

~

Israel and Jews:

The Big Lie

What should Israel do?

The nihilism of antisemitism. More here.

VDH: Israel versus the Death Cult

Jews of the left: get out of your abusive relationship.

SORRY NOT SORRY

"Inside the white body bag is a baby that the Hamas-ISIS terrorist put a knife in his head and pushed in until it came out the other side."

Don't look away.

Read. Every. Word.

It won't look pretty, but let it be.

The day the delusions died (maybe, I'm not so sure).

The myth that Netanyahu created Hamas.

"...the closer you examine Biden's hug, the more it appears like a full nelson"

The Chabad Psalm app is free for the next few days (Hebrew and English) to inspire prayers for Israel.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Britain's Islamophobia expert.

UK Police go full jihad apologia. Pathetic, craven wankers.

"Why I started the October declaration. "

~

Europe:

Milan.

Sweden: big, if true.

Is Europe waking up?

~

Random:

This is great.

~

Human Grace:

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear blue.

Behold: "The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders".

