SteynOnline Turns Twenty-One!

I hope all our American readers had a grand Thanksgiving. It's Black Friday at the Steyn Store, mainly because it happens to be our birthday. SteynOnline hung our humble shingle out on the Internet at Thanksgiving 2002, which means we are now twenty-one years old. Which, even in America, is old enough to get a drink, as long as you've got at least three forms of ID. So pop the bubbly and all together now...

Twenty-one years on, I thank all those of you who dialed us up in those first hours and have kept us part of your daily rounds ever since. We're thrilled we're still here, even as the lively decentralised Internet of the early twenty-first century has been all but destroyed by the butt-numbingly boring one-size-fits-all control-freak social media cartel of Facetube-Yougram-Instatok. So to celebrate our survival, we have a trio of twenty-first birthday bargains - but just over the weekend, until the early hours of Monday morning:

*First up, why not give the gift that lasts all year?

There's twenty-one dollars off membership in The Mark Steyn Club. We have fun in the Steyn Club, so, if you've been toying with joining, there's never been a better time. And that twenty-one bucks in savings applies whether you're a new member, a longtime member wishing to renew for another year, or you're just looking for a great present for the Steyn fan in your family. Click here for our special offer:

*Second, we're slashing the price of my latest book:

The Prisoner of Windsor is my contemporary inversion of The Prisoner of Zenda. Instead of an English gentleman having to fill in for a Ruritanian king, a dispossessed Ruritanian king has to fill in for an English gentlemen - in a Westminster of plotters and usurpers where Brexit never quite happened. You'll have a laugh-and-a-half, and maybe shed a tear or two. It's a handsome hardback - and, in honour of our twenty-first birthday, it can be yours for just twenty-one bucks.

*Third, to mark my upcoming trial in the District of Columbia Superior Court:

Not many defendants have time to put together a book about the tosspot who's suing them. But, when you're in the choked septic tank of DC justice year in year out with the trial date receding ever further onto the distant horizon, you have a lot of time on your hands. So I decided to compile a book called "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists - in Their Own Words - on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick, and Their Damage to Science, Volume One. And, for this twenty-first birthday weekend, we're offering twenty-one per cent off - which makes it a real bargain.

So, whether you want a discount Club membership, a bargain book, or a severe downturn in your hockey stick, just shop till you drop and enjoy the savings. But only through Monday!

Oh, and if you're already a Mark Steyn Club member enter your special promo code at check-out, and you'll get even more savings on over forty different items at the Steyn Store.

And, if you really want to splash out on your loved one this Christmas season, book passage on February's Mark Steyn Cruise, sailing the Caribbean with shipmates Bo Snerdley, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann, Leilani Dowding and more.

See you back here later today.