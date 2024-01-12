Four Days to Trial by Mark Steyn

January 12, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14017/four-days-to-trial This sounded so exciting I thought I must try to book tickets. And then I remembered I've been stuck doing the out-of-town tryout for twelve years: NEW: Climate Change Is ON TRIAL ⚡️ Michael Mann & Mark Steyn will battle in court. The case will explore the hockey stick climate graph that rattled the world. Mark Steyn claims it's a fraud. Michael Mann believes it is our future. Find out: https://t.co/I7D8bzGPts pic.twitter.com/GuMKIRLXdT — Ann McElhinney (@annmcelhinney) January 11, 2024 Aside from Ann and Phelim's daily podcasts, my former publicist Amy K Mitchell (whom some of you may have met at the Munk Debate and other battles of yore) will be returning to the fold to provide trial updates at SteynOnline starting here on Tuesday. ~If you seek a sane alternative to Mann's climate-change hockey stick, there's always our handsome limited-edition trial souvenir: the SteynOnline Liberty Stick. Every stick is made in the USA and shows both Magna Carta and the US Constitution. They're exclusively available here - and I sign and number each one. But please don't bring them to the DC Superior Court - because the security guys will confiscate them and you'll be in big trouble, unless you're as nimble as this fellow at o'er-leaping the judicial furniture and outrunning them: A man attacked a Clark County judge in court today after she denied his probation. pic.twitter.com/CTL5VgPZFU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 3, 2024 Speaking of "attacking" the judge, Defendant Trump was warned by the showboating tosspot Judge Engoron not to attack him (Engoron) but did it anyway: Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge. In an extraordinary move for any defendant, Trump not only sought to make his own summation but then brushed past a question from the judge about whether he would follow rules requiring him to keep his remarks focused on matters related to the trial. "I am an innocent man," Trump protested. "I'm being persecuted by someone running for office, and I think you have to go outside the bounds." Judge Arthur Engoron let him continue almost uninterrupted for what amounted to a brief personal summation, then cut him off for a scheduled lunch break. Given this judge's conduct of the trial, I doubt Trump's intervention will change the outcome. But, as one defendant to another, I get that at a certain point you just want to do your thing and live or die as the authentic you. The criminalisation of political opposition is an outrage, and playing along with legalisms as if it's all perfectly normal (as the lawyers are inclined to do) only dignifies the process. ~As noted above, Michael E Mann's hockey stick has prompted a huge rush to abandon fossil fuels and the internal combustion engine. So Mayor Khan has introduced electric buses to London. How's that working out? This is what happens when you enforce vast transformative change for entirely artificial reasons. ~My DC trial is estimated to last three-to-four weeks, which will leave me just enough time to get to Florida for the start of this year's Mark Steyn Cruise - sailing the Caribbean with Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann, Bo Snerdley, Leilani Dowding and more. And, after that interlude, I'll be off to the High Court of England for my suit against the UK media censor Ofcom, over their rulings against me and my coverage of the Covid vaccines. Those Ofcom decisions seem ever more disgusting and shameful with every passing week. Here is a timely video put together by my pal Alexandra Marshall and her colleagues Down Under on what is (thanks to Ofcom and other censors) the great unreported story of our time: "The evidence is beyond a reasonable doubt that the vaccine is causing more deaths than the virus itself." Only after the Covid vaccines became compulsory we saw a spike in excess deaths "you have to be really stupid to not see the correlation!" Dr. Augusto Zimmermann... pic.twitter.com/fA4OcfxR9T — ADH TV (@adhtvaus) January 11, 2024 More from Kathy Gyngell at The Conservative Woman: The shocking thing is that if the MSM dare to suggest here that our excess death rates are anything to do with the covid 'vaccines', despite all the 'additions to the side effects column' (turbo boosted cancers and insulin resistance, to name but two), as Mark also reported, they'll be clobbered by Ofcom for covid misinformation as he was. Yet the hard evidence of vaccine adverse events data has been in the public domain since the summer of 2021 albeit massively underreported. That's the point. They've successively buried this for two-and-a-half years. If they can hold out a bit longer - 2025, 26 - the half-decade averages will start encompassing the Covid era and "excess" deaths will be accepted as "normal". Speaking of stringing things out, in London Baroness Hallett's fakey-fake official Covid "inquiry" has decided it's all tuckered out and needs some down-time: The Covid inquiry will not start hearing evidence about the development of vaccines and other drugs this summer, as originally planned. Witness hearings will be postponed until a later date, likely to be after the next general election. Baroness Hallett, who is chairing the inquiry, recognised the decision would be "disappointing for some". Indeed. But maybe they'll all have succumbed to Sudden Death Syndrome before the "inquiry" resumes. And what does it have to do with the timing of the general election? There's nothing partisan about this: Every party in UK politics - from Tories and Labour to Irish and Scottish secessionists - was hot for jabbing anything that moves, and is just as gung-ho to do it all over again. So what's up with this hiatus? As Igor Chudov can't help noticing: Interestingly, it took roughly eleven months to develop, test, and approve COVID-19 vaccines. The UK's own AstraZeneca vaccine development started in February 2020, and the MHRA approved it in December 2020. However, it will take longer than that even to begin the UK Covid vaccine investigation. ~Ah, but the expert class is already moving on to their next big thing. At Davos, Herr Schwab and his Spectre board meeting are "preparing for Disease X": With fresh warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown "Disease X" could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic, what novel efforts are needed to prepare healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead? This session is linked to the Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience and the Collaborative Surveillance Initiative of the World Economic Forum. The "Collaborative Surveillance Initiative", eh? So Disease X is going to be just like Covid, only more so... ~Thank you for all your kind comments on my upcoming trial. I am very grateful to all the members of The Mark Steyn Club from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati who have stuck with us these last six-and-a-half years. If I make it through the next few weeks, we hope to welcome many more of you in the decades ahead. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. 