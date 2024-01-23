"Excuse Me While I Puke"

Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer are back with their dramatised reconstruction of Mann vs Simberg and Steyn at the DC Superior Court. Day Four began with testimony from Mann's co-author on the hockey stick, Raymond S Bradley - for which Mann himself did not deign to be present. He arrived after lunch to hear Naomi Oreskes, just back from Davos and her double-act with Al Gore.

Then, in the final moments of the day, Steyn took the stand to be questioned by Mann's lead counsel, John Williams. Click below for all the action:

Today Steyn is back on the stand, followed by the highlight of the week - Michael E Mann himself. Mark's friend and inveterate Steyn Cruisemate Michele Bachmann was present in court for longer than Mann - and boy, was he glad to see her.

Mark is played by the Australian actor Thomas Bromhead, who in America is one of the voices of the Geico Gecko and also Rocket in I Got a Rocket, and in the UK and elsewhere is perhaps best known for his role on Neighbours. Steyn Clubbers are enjoying listening to Mr Bromhead bring Mark to life, which he could certainly use right now.

We thank everyone who's signed up for one of our limited-edition trial souvenirs: The SteynOnline Liberty Stick - which features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution. Nobody in this town appears to have heard of the latter, so it may be an entirely alien concept here. Every stick is signed and numbered by Mark - and is made in the USA.