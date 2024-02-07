Image

Mark Steyn

The Defendants Rest

McAleer and McElhinney at the Steyn Trial

https://www.steynonline.com/14080/the-defendants-rest

Today, after twelve years of procedural bollocks and four weeks of trail, Mann vs Simberg and Steyn will supposedly be going to the jury. We shall see. Mark has not been well this week, but he hopes to be sufficiently healthy to deliver his closing argument.

Our friends Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer will be there of course, as they have been every day - unlike slipshod outlets such as NPR, for whom court reports do not involve actually sending a reporter to court, or The Washington Post, who dispatched their "climate reporter" to cover a trial. The poor lad was unaware that his own newspaper had filed an amicus brief on the anti-Mann side, because of the implications of a Mann victory for the First Amendment.

The last day of testimony saw Steyn's compatriot Ross McKitrick take the stand, as did Roger Pielke Jr. Click below for all the action from everyone's favourite Irish double-act:

We thank all those who signed up for one of our limited-edition trial souvenirs, the SteynOnline Liberty Stick, which is now sold out. Instead, why not treat a chum to a SteynOnline gift certificate or a Mark Steyn Club gift membership? Or shoot them a copy of Steyn's book about Mann - which Judge Irving has declined to admit into evidence.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. The Defendants Rest
  2. Closing Arguments
  3. Week Four Begins
  4. Spaghetti Alfredo for One
  5. Scientist vs Sexist

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.