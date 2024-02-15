Obama's Third Term

Shalom chabibis and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

As you all know by now, a repulsive and ridiculous verdict was handed down against Mark Steyn and Rand Simberg last week in a fetid courtroom within the ridiculously corrupt "American Justice" system in the unbelievably dangerous and decrepit capital city of a once great Republic. I know, I know, by now you're saying to yourself "hey, Laura, tell us what you really think".

Me thinks it stinks.

I'm not sure I can completely describe how disgusted I am with the verdict, although I'm not in any way surprised about it. It is certainly heartbreaking to watch the decline of America in my lifetime. It's a lawless place nowadays, and a complete invasion has taken place under Formaldehyde Joe's watch.

Do you remember when Obama talked about fundamentally changing America? Well guess what? Mission pretty much accomplished. He started it in his first two terms and is finishing off the job of ruining/destroying ("fundamentally changing") America in what is effectively his third term. The center of American power is not in the office of the current sitting POTUS in Washington, D.C. but indeed in Martha's Vineyard with the devoted support of the permanent bureaucracy/Swamp/Evil Blob.

~

Forest Rain (I assume this is a pseudonym) is an Israeli writer and I absolutely love her stuff. She writes absolutely beautifully and lyrically and wears her Jewish heart on her sleeve. I read a piece that she wrote over Shabbat and I had to bring it to your attention. It's a great primer on a former Israeli intelligence agent (who escaped from Iran) who, in my view, should immediately be appointed the head of military intelligence and/or run for prime minister. I love this guy. Read the whole thing.

Another piece that is a must read for this week is from the great Gadi Taub at Tablet. I've talked about 'writer's envy' before. You know, when I read something that I either wish I had thought of first, wish that I had written, or wish that I hadn't been beaten to the puncg on. WELL. This piece has a paragraph that I swear is a mind meld:

"The tree of Palestinian identity, it seems, must be constantly watered with the blood of Jews to sustain it through the many sacrifices required for a nonproductive life of permanent victimhood."

Yup. That's pretty much where I'm at. Sorry, not sorry.

~

Lastly, earlier this week, I saw a video on Instagram about a young woman whose mother had cancer, and she told her daughter that if she could send a message from above, she would come back as a butterfly. The video cut from the cancer treatment to the daughter showing two separate incidents of a butterfly landing on her.

My mom always talks about how her father fed the birds outside all the time, mostly pigeons. He died when he was 96. But after he died, my Mom would encounter groups of pigeons in places they weren't expected to be. She felt like they were looking at her, maybe sending a message. This is of course not logical. But she felt it.

On the theme of birds, a friend told me that she heard that if a cardinal appears in your yard, it is a visit from someone departed. I was thinking of birds and messages anyway this week and on Shabbat morning, I heard birds chirping outside at dawn, as if it were spring – even though it's February in Canada. It was such a beautiful noise, it made me so happy. It only lasted for about a minute, unfortunately.

Then, on Sunday, the day after, Mr. C and I took our son for a swim and he suddenly said to me 'Laura look up there' and there was a humongous bird. We couldn't tell if it was an eagle but it sure looked like one, perched on a lamppost at the top of the adjoining building. We could see it through the floor to ceiling windows at the pool. It was mesmerizing. I wanted to tell one of the lifeguards to get a picture of it but before I had a chance, it was gone. We haven't seen it again.

Have you ever received messages from beyond? Something you can't explain but you feel in your gut? Something almost unreal but you know it was real?

I certainly needed and appreciated those signs of encouragement this week.

Thank you, birds.

See you again, hopefully.

~

North America:

Behold: The Fadayeen of Harvard. Twelve WHOLE HOURS without food OMG. How stunning and brave. How did they survive?!?! OMG OMG is there nothing they won't do for Palestine?!?!

"Is violent porn making girls identify as trans?" Certainly worth discussing.

Time for consequences. I fear this is wishful thinking.

"Justin Trudeau threw a temper tantrum because his internet censorship bill is backfiring in epic proportions."

Stop making me agree with Ye.

Indeed.

~

Jews and Israel:

Behold: The Australian "Jew list".

Mark Steyn Club member Bart Marcois bears witness.

The Israelis won. The Irish losers need to cry more.

Indeed.

"RAFAH will be the end of Hamas. "

"Judicial Reform Controversy Emboldened Israel's Enemies". Absolutely.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"G‑d provides each of us with all the resources – possessions, talents, and strengths – that we require to fulfill our unique mission in life."

"By saying "we will do" before "we will learn," the Jewish people declared that they were prepared to fulfill G‑d's will unconditionally – accepting His commandments even before they knew what they were."

~

Christianity:

On the Christians persecuted worldwide.

Listen carefully.

"An international student visited church today for the first time. I'd guess he's around 20 years old. He lives right down the street. "

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Celebrate "Asian" culture in Britain.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE (note the letter specifies "mostly single men").

For your own safety, please don't be identifiably Jewish.

~

Europe:

I hate it when I have to root for euthanasia.

~

Kooks:

Follow the money.

No cars for you and EAT ZE BUGZZZ. When they tell you what they are going to do, believe them. When they says OOOPS MY BAD and issue a "correction" know that it was just a trial balloon to see how the public reacts.

Another white, liberal mom destroying her son.

Massachusetts: First voluntary, then mandatory?

Kathy Shaidle's great line applies: "Liberals: it's different when we do it. "

~

Human Grace:

Daily affirmations!

Doing good does good.

"They protected us with their bodies. "

Maccabees.

"We got to do it ourselves. "

"In every conversation, you have two choices..."

"I just heard a story that left me truly speechless and gave me chills. "

