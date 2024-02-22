Courage and "Justice"

Hi everyone and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. It's a rather mild and pleasant evening here in southern Ontario. It was so mild that I made Mr. C barbeque our supper. Needless to say, I am a big fan of global warming OOOPSIE CLIMATE CHANGE in general, but especially if it means grilling in Canada in February.

There's been a lot of really crazy stuff in the news over the past week, especially from America. Over the past week, and in the wake of his guilty verdict from the fetid sewer of the American "justice" system, Mark has been writing a lot about American "justice".

It's hard not to conclude that we are witnessing the dissolution of the American republic in real time. We will be reading about this period in American and world history as the extended period of decline of the American empire/world leadership. There's so much rot, decadence, lawlessness, and chaos in America. And where America goes (to hell in a handbasket, it seems), so goes the rest of the West.

The only way to defeat any of this darkness is by showing courage, and, as Mark has said for years, by living in truth. If you put your head down and swallow the lies, you will be hollowing out your soul bit by bit. So when The Blob tells you a whopper with a straight face, you have to reject it. You have to reject it publicly and vocally and stop hollowing out your soul and your life.

When a baby-murdering evil savage pulls this kind of stunt, and says "I am an Islamic practicing transwoman, you need to get on the phone, and on your computer and out on the streets and get the people in charge to stop doing all the wrong things. Indiana has become a particularly repulsive Wokestapo state, as you'll see below in a despicable story within the Woke section.

~

A few others miscellaneous items to bring to your attention. This is a very astute and frightening essay from Brendan O'Neill at Spiked. The headline contains this phrase: "From London to New York, young radicals have become footsoldiers of Jew hatred." That is absolutely true. And it's another social current that I believe is irreversible at this point. I fear for the West. I really do.

Another little bit that I liked. This is great. Seinfeld's face! I really appreciate Jerry Seinfeld on this. Laughter is medicinal. We need more of it, not less. We need more laughs. More joy. I'm really glad Seinfeld explained it slooooooowly to the wet blanket reporter.

~

Lastly, I thought this clip about the Jewish position on giving charity and helping people was really lovely. Everyone has it in them to give and it's not always about money. Earlier today, me and Mr. C and my disabled son went to Costco. The cashier looked at me pushing my son in his wheelchair and I honestly just felt a wave of warm sympathy without an ounce of pity (so rare for us unfortunately). I felt it in my body just by the way she looked at us.

And then she saw me starting to unload the items from the cart and she said "oh don't worry about doing that, I can ring up everything from within the cart". It was the smallest of gestures, but it was so thoughtful. I could see that it was coming from the heart. I could feel it. And when we were done, she made sure to tell us to have a good rest of our day.

Again, there was something about the way she said it that was so sincere, I got kind of emotional. How many times has someone wished you a good day, but in such a pro forma manner, that it really is void of actual meaning? I felt like this young woman was actually willing us to have a great rest of our day. Those were good, good human vibes and I appreciated her so much.

It cost her nothing to be such a good person. She gave us a tremendous amount in just a few short minutes just because.

That is the dignity of giving.

Give. Live in truth. Be not afraid.

See you in the comments.

~

North America:

I thought Washington, DC was the most decrepit city in America with the most horrendous symbolism of decline. However, New York City just upped its apocalypse game.

Local Nazis enhancing public education in America.

OH GEE I DUNNO WHAT TO DO?? WOE IS US. OH YES I DO KNOW. Stop voting for imbeciles.

I'm sorry. WHO LEAVES A CHILD WITH SOMEONE WHO LOOKS LIKE THIS?

Trudeau's local Hitler fan club having another normal one.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Safe and effective and LOCAL. The main ways they got this sh&t poison into people was coercion, fear, and lies. Lies upon lies.

OH REALLY?!?!?! What would we do without research?

~

Jews and Israel:

Holocaust "inversion" is nothing new.

"...iif Israelis hope someday to devote themselves again to the art of peace, they must now gird themselves for a long period of war. "

The Son of Hamas speaks. Listen.

Yes.

"Things to do after my death. "

Douglas Murray: How about 'tell the truth'?

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"...when we see people in need of a spiritual boost, we must first make them aware of their inherent worth: that they possess a soul that is truly a part of G‑d.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Good grief.

"There is still a spine left in Ireland. " There is a lot of antisemitism as well though.

~

Europe:

Meanwhile, in Belgium.

The short, sad, suicidal memory of the French.

"We need mass deportations. " Indeed but good luck with that.

France is screwed.

~

Karma:

Dude!

~

Christianity:

"Today, I toured Jerusalem. "

~

Evil Woke Bastards:

"Another white, liberal mom destroying her son. "

THESE PEOPLE SEEM NICE. Douglas Murray just called the "queers for Palestine "the gay Neturei Karta" which is perfect. Jews for Jihad are really the worst.

I'm actually just surprised they didn't first recommend mom and dad as appetizers and siblings for the main course. I was debating putting this in its own "Today in Satan" paragraph, but I think it fits in here as well.

This can, and will happen anywhere until you stop it. Yes you. YOU.

~

Human Grace:

"And at the end of every one of my cranial surgeries, I will wash their hair..."

"Morell was a fighter in the Paratroopers Brigade and, according to his mother, was mortally wounded after attending to his own wounded comrades. "

"'He felt that serving in the army and defending the country was absolutely part of his service to god. "

"He saw himself as continuing the legacy of our biblical heroes..."

"Stronger is better and strength is for everyone."

"I'm in a 100,000 square foot house by myself." Take care of your family. It's precious. A sobering lesson from Shaq.

Friendship is everything.

Letters From the Gulag.

