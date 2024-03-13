Image

Mark Steyn

Funiculi, Funicula!

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Our Clubland Q&A is now restored to its regular midweek time slot. If you missed today's edition live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from the erasure of women to the weaponisation of American "justice". All that plus a tip of the hat to Steve Lawrence.

As for that Steve Lawrence Tonight Show appearance, enjoy:

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly month, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding the strains of simultaneous transatlantic litigation, Mark managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do, as always, thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

