Cheating, Stealing, and Censoring

Mr. C and I have been really busy over the past few weeks getting organized for Passover. We have cleaned one room at a time, finished with the cars, and bought our dry Kosher for Passover goods. Soon we will get the dairy products and Mr. C is on a mission today to find a nice cut of meat for the Passover Seder.

The biggest job is the kitchen. We've cleaned the outside panels of the cupboards and some of the insides, but the fridge and stove are a big deal. Anyway, if Passover preparations are of (more) interest, let me know in the comments and I will regale you with further details. Despite all the hard work, I do love Passover. It is truly magical to read the Seder and to focus on the Exodus and the utter miracle of the survival of the Jewish people. It's humbling and awe-inspiring to hear my kids speak and read Hebrew. I'm part of a chain, a living chain. I'm connected to my ancestors in an unbroken chain going right back to the patriarchs and matriarchs. I feel privileged and blessed to retell the story as we are commanded, and humbled to have the opportunity to sing praise.

Moving right along, I've said for a number of years that I am worried about America. A big part of that worry is because I don't believe that the left will "let" another Republican get into the White House ever again. The left tested out all of their best cheating methods in 2020, and perfected a great many techniques. Now they know what works and what doesn't and so do we. They learned a lot of lessons from Covid and so did we. We learned that censorship works – that censorship of the press can influence elections. We learned about the collusion between the government and Big Tech to censor speech.

I really hope that I'm wrong about this. I'm not sure how much Donald Trump will be able to fix if he does win, but I'm really not sure he can even win with the current degree of corruption within pretty much every American system and institution. I'm pretty much in the Victor Davis Hanson camp. I paraphrase slightly, but basically, VDH said recently that we are watching the dissolution of America in real time. Here are some other thoughts about what the left is up to with respect to elections. And understand that the real goals is either for there not to be further elections, or to flood America with enough migrants to completely and totally replace/displace the current crop of voters (i.e. American citizens) that still like to think they have a choice (something that is questionable), and eventually ensure that America devolves into to a one-party entity (i.e. not a Republic).

This excellent essay kind of blends the America and Israel themes. I'm a bit nervous about some of the "anti-Israel" rhetoric coming from the right nowadays. As I've said before, I'm used to it and I expect it from the left, but there's some really disconcerting stuff coming from the right side nowadays so for now, I'll direct you to Megyn Kelly and VDH talking about it.

North America:

Ramadan festivities in Chicago.

If Obama/Biden were not actually the enemies of America and Israel, and the friend of Iran and Hamas, what exactly would they be doing differently?

Child sacrifice in America.

The secret side of Facebook.

Israel and Jews:

"Like the Nazis, Islamist terrorism weaponized horror to demoralize the West. " This is an excellent and very important essay from David P. Goldman. Do read the whole thing.

A Letter From Israel

Related: Matti Friedman: Why I Got A Gun (N.B.: Friedman's book Pumpkin Flowers and his book about Leonard Cohen are both outstanding.)

America's (read Obama's) war against Israel. More from the great Caroline Glick here.

Why would Israeli journalist Barak Ravid sabotage Israel's war effort?

Good question. Answer here.

Gadi Taub: How Much Is A Dead Jew Worth?

On Israeli Arabs.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

What should we call murder by government? Policide? Is that a thing?

Pointing fingers.

The truth matters. "What Fisman and his colleagues actually did was they concocted a model to simulate fake data and results that showed than unvaccinated had disproportionally higher incidence rates than the vaccinated. And then they passed off these fake results as a true reflection of reality, so that's data fabrication and that's considered scientific fraud."

The Formerly Great Britain:

Celebrate diversity and migration, etc. More here. RELATED.

Happy Eid, kuffars.

Europe:

"Look at this nice Swedish guy. "

Random:

This is extremely cool.

Brendan O'Neill speaking to Abigail Shrier on Bad Therapy (really good).

Kooks and Evil Transmania:

Lord Help Us

The Trans Fad (bookmark Spiked if you haven't already-always great stuff in there).

But I was told blocking puberty was harmless and reversible?!?!

A good start.

The antidote to the Wokestapo is courage.

Human Grace:

"I want to fight. I love this country and want to protect the people. "

Adir's Diamonds (video here).

"I would have married him. "

Stepping up, stepping in.

Noone will die for their country if not for something that transcends their own individual life.

