Loose Ends at the Savoy by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Secret Adversary

May 16, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14316/loose-ends-at-the-savoy ...but who's in the Savoy's private dining room? In the midst of our seventh birthday celebrations at The Mark Steyn Club, thank you for all your comments about this month's Tale for Our Time. Stéphane Erler, a First Week Founding Member back with us for his eighth year, writes from Taiwan because he is curious about what is in these mysterious "papers" everyone is so het up about: I really wonder what kind of terms were in the papers that Jane Finn hid:

- release 30 dangerous war prisoners for every dead hostage, which is a license to kill to the remaining hostages,

- give the fanatics all the land they want in exchange of peace,

Agatha Christie probably never envisioned such stupid terms! Anyway, thanks for the wonderful entertainment. Your voice is really able to take so many different personalities, accents and stick to them. Great job! And a wonderful listen on my long drive to the mountains of Taiwan. Thank you, Stéphane. Well, I guess we'll find out whether "the papers" are just a Hitchcockian MacGuffin, or whether Mrs Christie has fleshed it out a little more. In tonight's penultimate episode of The Secret Adversary, in lieu of Hercule Poirot summoning everyone to the library, an American millionaire summons everyone to a private dining room at the Savoy: The supper party given by Mr. Julius Hersheimmer to a few friends on the evening of the 30th will long be remembered in catering circles. It took place in a private room, and Mr. Hersheimmer's orders were brief and forcible. He gave carte blanche—and when a millionaire gives carte blanche he usually gets it! Every delicacy out of season was duly provided. Waiters carried bottles of ancient and royal vintage with loving care. The floral decorations defied the seasons, and fruits of the earth as far apart as May and November found themselves miraculously side by side. The list of guests was small and select...

