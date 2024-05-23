Flying Again

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links, another busy one for me and another utterly crazy one for the world. I've got to ask: is there anywhere in the world where things are not actually falling apart? Does anyone out there live in a normal, functioning country and if so, where? I'm asking because I am feeling mega ultra crazy vibes jetting out from pretty much every continent on the planet.

Am I wrong? I honestly can't figure out if part of my mission and destiny on this earth is to be some kind of human flypaper for weird stories and particularly weird people or if it is the general human condition to continuously have to deal with thing after thing, and tidal waves of odd people. More like an INCESSANT tsunami of weirdness.

Over the past week, there was the Iranian helicopter incident, an election was called in the U.K., America has become an outright ally of Hamas, a repulsive tentifadah encampment continues at my alma mater, and so much more.

In real life, it was a tiring week but I'm carrying on, one day at a time. In that vein, I wanted to relay a little incident that came up in the comment section of my column last week, when one member of The Mark Steyn Club asked if anyone had any kind of cheerful thing to say, because the news was so gloomy.

I dutifully reported what had occurred at Chez Cohen that morning. Mr. C and I were just finishing up with our morning coffee and doing morning stuff, and all of the sudden we heard a loud THWAK. Really loud. And then I saw a feather stuck to the glass sliding door on the porch (!!!) and saw a plump little robin laying by the glass outside. We were so upset, and I couldn't see if it was moving or not.

I was giving my son breakfast at the same time, and Mr. C said I should call animal control to see if they would come out and either nurse it or collect it. I said I wasn't sure if they did that, but I called anyway and spoke to a lovely operator who said they would of course come out, and that maybe the bird was just stunned, because sometimes they just need a rest and then get better. The other little robin friends were actually hanging around the porch watching their bestie, and I was still totally distraught, but I also had to finish feeding my son. After about ten minutes, I took another look outside just in time to see him flutter his wings and then fly away!

I was so happy I almost started crying. I grabbed my phone and called animal service to cancel the order, and got the same dispatcher, and I just started babbling about how happy I was that the robin was OK and she was completely sympatico, and totally understood my drift, and then we wished one another a good day.

The moral of the story: sometimes you can take a great hit – like a real huge smash, something that can knock you off your feet (or wings, as the case may be) – and then you rest a bit, gather your strength, get up and fly away again.

And now, a collection of items that I don't want you to miss. First, Harvard sucks. Guess those students didn't want to get any Joooooooties. Second, how much cringe is possible to fit into one government? What a contemptuous scumbag. Next: this bit about wokeness is well put: "Their new religion doesn't identify as a religion, but this is a very terrible, weird cultish religion where there is no forgiveness. "

Lastly, there are a lot of people who rooted for the Hamas terrorists as the horror was unfolding and still do. So, for those demonic bastards out there, and all of the terror cosplaying cheerleaders in their terror schmattahs (is cultural appropriation OK now? Just checking the rules), I would like to remind you what you are rooting for.

Let me repeat: THIS IS WHAT YOU ARE ROOTING FOR. And it will happen to you and your children. It's not "just" about Jews. Listen carefully to what it's about from someone who knows.

To close, and in light of the evil we are facing, I rather liked this line from the founders of Rumble: "Against evil, we go on offense. "

Please keep the hostages in your prayers.

North America:

Trudeau's Canada: "Montreal police have arrested Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed, 20"

What the actual fresh hell is this.

OH OK

America is doomed.

I thought it was just about Zionists? Or about Israelis? Why does this keep happening?

Nothing to see here.

Rewarding the Hamas publicists.

"Nation building's last stand in Gaza. "

It was a great speech.

Thank you to Jen Van Laar for staying on top of this horrendous murder. This murder is a symptom of the decline of America. Does everyone understand that?

HOPEFULLY

NEW RULES

The state of American academia.

Related.

RELATED.

Trudeau's Canada. Priorities!

Israel and Jews:

The Gates of Gaza

Ya, no kidding.

"Reform Judaism is a death spiral. Get your family out while you can. "

The Woke Jihad. I think the author is too optimistic. I really think a majority of people in the West do not realize that the party is over. The demographics are irreversible. There is no going back to what we once had.

Yes.

Shocker.

A judicial pogrom.

"I am a Zionist. "

Jewish Wisdom:

"Don't wait for your husband to make you happy. " What do you think?

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

"Hubris has no limits. "

Nothing to see here.

The Formerly Great Britain:

However much you hate the BBC, it is not enough.

EVERYTHING SEEMS FINE IN BRITAIN. Did anyone even hear about this story?

THE BLUEPRINT

Mixed feelings! OK, BBC.

Irreparable.

Europe:

You go, Geert!

Everything seems fine in France.

Asia:

Baby Bust: South Korea tries bribery. I think the culture needs to change before the economic incentive can be effective. As Mark often points out, having children is a vote of confidence in the future. Hungary seems to have accomplished the culture change, and certainly the economic incentives have helped. But which comes first? The chicken or the egg?

Kooks:

When children are more brave than all the adults around them. I was listening to a podcast interview, Brendan O'Neill from Spiked interviewing Batya Ungar-Sargon and Batya made the very astute observation that it seems to her that the the males invading female sports are mostly invading "white" female sports-at least in North America. She further postulated that these men know better than to try to invade more "Black" sports. What do you think?

Demonic.

Human Grace:

G-d bless the healers.

"You are saving me. "

"The energy you put out is the energy you get back. "

Dad win.

Man is the most dangerous animal.

Meet Zelda the Welder.

Meet the Anti-Bully Gang.

