The End of the World, Fourteen Years On

~Fourteen years ago, I had the pleasure of a substantive interview by Peter Robinson of the Hoover Institution about my bestselling book on western demography. At that point - 2010 - peaceful democratic course-correction was still just about possible. Any such action now will be far more convulsive - and that assumes a west that still respects its inheritance of free speech, as opposed to an increasingly authoritarian culture that, for example, drags you into court for noticing what's going on (as is happening to our friend and Steyn Show guest Raisa Blommestijn: more details here).

So I thought this interview was worth re-airing just to see how what I talked about in 2010 comports with the Europe of 2024. Some 2.6 million people have watched it on YouTube. There is a recurring theme in the comments:

This was produced in 2010, and look at the world today in 2015.

And:

Seven years ago and still as relevant as ever.

And:

It is 2018 and Mark Steyn is a brilliant guy who foresaw everything so long ago.

And:

Winter 2019 and he is 100% correct.

And:

2020 and we still have this problem!!!

And:

I'm watching in 2021. How much more true today than then.

And:

2022 and Mark didn't miss a beat.

Don't worry, you won't have to put up with "2035 and still as relevant as ever!" By then this kind of talk will no longer be publicly permissible. Enjoy while you can:

