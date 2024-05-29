The Jury Is Out

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, starting with the breaking non-news of a lack of verdict in the Trump show trial, but also finding time for a song for Royal Oak Day.

Click above to listen.

~If you haven't yet seen the new off-Broadway play from our friends Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, you can find more details at October 7: In Their Own Words. And, if you want to just book your tickets, there's a special promo code for SteynOnliners that will get you twenty-five per cent off: OCT7PLAY25.

As to Steyn's D-Day anniversary show, that can be heard this Saturday at 5pm London time/12 noon North American Eastern on Serenade Radio. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet right here.

On this seventh anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club, we are absolutely delighted to find our First Month Founding Members enthusiastically re-upping for an eighth year. Thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly few months, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed over an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this seventh birthday month, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.