June 26, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14396/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-june-26th Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - still pretty clobbered after my beloved Marvin's death last week. But, fingers crossed, I am just about up to today's edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below. There's plenty going on, across the map: in Alberta, Tommy Robinson has been arrested by eight coppers (some undercover, some uniformed), thereby clobbering his Canadian tour. From The Toronto Sun's third-of-a-century veteran reporter Joe Warmington: It almost looked like a kidnapping of @TRobinsonNewEra or a rendition — Canada has become like a police state with political prisoners arrested at will. But the real criminals get bail instantly. This same Calgary Police did this kind of thing with pastor @ArturPawlowski1 and... https://t.co/TeE3KPR6PO — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) June 25, 2024 In France, we are days away from a most consequential election. In America, we are just one day away from the Biden-Trump debate showdown on CNN. And in Australia Julian Assange is back on his native sod after a "settlement" with the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt US Justice Department. Update to yesterday's column, on the twelve-year-old girl gang-raped by the usual paragons of diversity: The 12-year-old girl who was gang-raped in an antisemitic incident in France was asked to convert to Islam by her attackers, her parents told the French media outlet Le Parisien. Officially, of course, it's still all very mysterious who her rapists were. Probably that "extreme right" one hears so much about... On the other hand, there are days when one feels the mullahs can't nuke us soon enough: A young child walks with a naked Drag Queen at a 'Drag Show' in Miami, Florida. Every adult in this video needs to be thrown in Jail, and that's a hill I'm willing to die on. pic.twitter.com/G0IwdZRIXE — Cillian (@CilComLFC) June 23, 2024 Happy to take questions on all the above, or anything else on your mind. ~As many of you are aware, The Mark Steyn Club turned seven last month. I thank all our First Month Founding Members who graciously decided to sign on for an eighth year, and hope our tardier joiners will wish to do the same in the days ahead. But, if you'd like to express your satisfactions or dissatisfactions with our Club seven years on, you're more than welcome. I'm also up for any questions on my continuing legal battles on both sides of the Atlantic - in the sewer of DC "justice", and against the UK state censor Ofcom in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. Many listeners have asked how they can support one or other or both of these free-speech lawsuits. There are several ways: a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering a copy of my latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it, says Kathy Gyngell). ~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. At the start of this eighth year, we cherish all the founders of our Club, but we also love to hear from brand new members. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Texas to Tralee, Alberta to Auckland, Nevada to Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...

On June 26, 2024 at 2:57 pm, David Bosley wrote: Tommy Robinson arrested by 8 coppers, some uninformed??

On June 26, 2024 at 2:57 pm, Wm. P. wrote: More and more Justin takes after his father.

On June 26, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Jonny Woodrow wrote: Dear Mark

Abi Roberts and I have been talking on our podcasts (I'm not plugging- podcasts are where we tend to hangout for chats!) about truth, goodness and beauty as three universal principles that have been under attack, that need recovering to rebuild society and also give us a basis for optimism. We are trying to find positive ways forward in the insanity of the decaying West. Tyranny shows its hand by attempting to subvert these three universals, but they reassert themselves, even under oppression. (Personally I think this is because truth, goodness and beauty are attributes of God communicated through the created order).

This is why I think your show on serenade radio is as important as your satirical commentary on current affairs, it explores and celebrates cultural goods.

What do you think? Are you optimistic for the resurgence of truth, goodness and beauty in the long term? Is that what keeps you going with music and commentary?

Condolences on the loss of Marvin, an expression of the goodness and beauty of the creator.

Blessings

Jonny.

On June 26, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Joel Watts wrote: Mark, could you possibly discuss what you think are the most surprising singers to have never performed together? I'm not thinking of a pair like Bing Crosby and Ozzie Osbourne, but rather singers whom one would expect to have paired up, but didn't.

On June 26, 2024 at 2:59 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark, Lately, as civilizational collapse accelerates, I have found myself seeking beauty and consolation where I can find it. Art galleries, particularly ones with works created prior to, say, 1900, can often be source of inspiration and renewal for me. If I may ask you to stray from the more nightmarish topics for a moment: Are there any contemporary painters, or sculptors, whose work you would recommend to Club members?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark,

Continued prayers for your return to full strength Steynpower.

In your estimation, just how far over the cliff is western civilization, 20%, 80%? Is it Russia 1905 or 1917?

Thanks,

Peter

On June 26, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Philip Paustian wrote: With the CIA overturning democratic regimes in the 1950's in Iran, Africa, and South America (See David Talbot's "The Devil's Chessboard" for a quick review) why do you think the United States didn't stand by France and England during the Suez crisis in the 1950's. You sound great. I hope your health is improving.

On June 26, 2024 at 3:05 pm, April L. wrote: Why would a president need a week of preparation for questions on issues in which he should be completely immersed, and he is allegedly actively addressing? Oops, I may have just answered my own question.

On June 26, 2024 at 3:08 pm, Jo McInerney wrote: So Mark, remember, tonight, after building a set identical to the CNN debate stage, audience seating (no audience of course- they might cheer the wrong guy), lighting in place, podiums with proper marking and arrows showing "exact" directions, and golf carts a ready, here come 16 of the best and brightest from the halls of academia and politics to coach, the man of the hour, Joe Biden. So, 10 days of memorization, insults at the ready, January 6 gaslighting, politically built indictments for slinging, and most importantly which drugs will be effective during the 3x daily standing practice sessions for the Commander in Sleep as he takes on the most dangerous of dangers "The Orange Man"!

The trap is set! The actors in place! The gag order ready, and then -- drum roll, Jake Tapper of CNN, will debate Trump!

On June 26, 2024 at 3:20 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: When an actor whose work you like turns out to be a loud political dimwit, what is his/her audience supposed to do? What's a reasonable response when you can no longer separate the art from the artist? Boycott?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:20 pm, Robert Norris wrote: Mark,

I see that the PBS program Theatre Talk ended is run in 2018...I think everyone should watch the YouTube vid of your appearance on that show since it was so funny and entertaining. Do you keep up with the purveyors of that program or did they disown you until the degradation of the theatre made their program unviable?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:20 pm, LeftCoaster Claudia wrote: Dear Mark.

In times of trouble (al a Paul Simon) do you have specific favorite hymns that comfort you?

Aside from your Lessons and Carols special, have you ever done a show about sacred hymns?

You have our deepest sympathy on the loss of Marvin.

Best regards,

Claudia

On June 26, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Suzanne Reny wrote: Have you heard about Montreal's latest Pali encampment in Victoria Square? Attempts to remove Victoria's statue were unsuccessful, not due to the police mind you, the wankers just stood around and watched like they did when John A MacDonald's statue, in Place du Canada, came down a few years ago. Will these encamped demonstrators be removed from McGill and Victoria Square or is this

the new normal?

Sending best wishes and prayers for improved health to you!

On June 26, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Hope you are well. Trudeau with his usual B.S. after devastating by election defeat - we Liberals work hard for you and will vontinue to work hard for you. Then did two annoucements in B.C. as an excuse to go surfing. Do you think he will resign this summer after being booed everywhere he goes?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Mark: So on the same day Tommy Robinson got arrested (yet again on trumped up charges) Julian Assange was finally released. Have you noticed that, whereas free speech advocates from both Left and Right supported Assange's bid for freedom, none from the Left ever expressed any concern at Tommy's never-ending wrongful arrests and imprisonments for nothing other than doing reporting? In fact, the Lefties who campaigned for - and celebrated - Assange's release are the same people who rejoice whenever Tommy is wrongfully arrested. Carol Vorderman, for example posted "Tommy Robinson arrested as an illegal immigrant in Canada. It's Rwanda for you my boy

On June 26, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Walter Sobera wrote: Maybe the Corrupt US justice system just wanted Julian out so they could track him and rub him out in Australia.

On June 26, 2024 at 3:29 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Considering Navarro, Trump, and Assange, has their becoming convicted misdemeanants or felons morphed those terms into badges of honor?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

Thanks for hosting another Clubland Q&A. I read where so-called "fact-checkers" finally concluded that Trump did not say neo-Nazis were "fine people". Thus, Biden's often stated rationale for running in 2024 proved to another hoax. Now, suddenly a plea deal is reached with Julian Assange and future Wikileaks damaging the Democrats may never see the light of day. Seems the Biden administration is trying to spin embarrassments as old news well before the election. Your thoughts?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Dan Phillips wrote: Bravo for Joe Warmington.

And oh, what is the difference between Canada and North Korea except some portion of Canada simply doesn't know their place anymore?

Ah hah... hmmm... I see...it wasn't a Canadian the goons nabbed.

The Canadians do seem to know their place, as do we here in the states.

On June 26, 2024 at 3:31 pm, Joel in Sacramento, CA, country formerly known as USA wrote: Ahoy -

What is your take on this idea...can trump tease that he might pardon the Biden crime family members and then when he gets in office, he just keeps stalling every time someone asks by saying "yeah we are looking at that...I don't know what's going to happen, but we are talking about maybe doing it?" He could do three great things with this: 1) fun mindgames with the Left & keep the Biden's in additional legal limbo (it's own punishment, as you are acutely aware of), 2) use it as leverage in various ways, and 3) every time a reporter asks him about it he could use it to refresh some aspect of the criminality that's worth reminding people about, thereby keeping it fresh and alive in the news. You know, like "well, yeah we would, except we have to consider that the CCP cash was used to purchase Hunter's ex-girlfriend's (e.g. his sister-in-law's) house."

What's wrong with this idea?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Penns Woods wrote: Mark... why do you think Sweden indicted Assang for sexual assault then after several years just dismissed those charges? The victims sufficiently recovered from the trauma or the US /UK intervened? What prosecutors valuing the protection of women in their jurisdiction would just withdraw such valid charges?

On June 26, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Mark Shere wrote: Very best for your good health, with deep gratitude for your wonderful, important, incisive, and good-humored work for so many years.

On June 26, 2024 at 3:34 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Mark,

My sincerest condolences on the loss of Marvin. I know how much joy he brought to you.

I have a vague recollection of you telling a story one time that Marvin sent a copy of your Feeline Groovy album to one of Rush's cats. Would you mind sharing that one again with us? We could also use a smile today.

My prayers for your improving health,

Michael Cavino

On June 26, 2024 at 3:35 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: So deeply sorry about Marvin, Mr. Steyn!

A friend also lost a cat this past week, so

the sadness is prevailing.

I shall refrain from any sunny optimism about

the Idaho election results.

On June 26, 2024 at 3:35 pm, GoneBirding4291 wrote: My sincere condolences to you on the loss of Marvin -- losing a beloved pet is v. tough. I do believe that as we grow older, our pets take on more and more meaning as they fill a part of our lives that had previously been taken-up by others, be they a spouse, child/ren, etc. Even tho the pet has been given a wonderful life, it is some, but not much, consolation as it remains that the dear fellow is gone; talking (or even thinking) of getting another seems almost like an unclean-thing. Yet it is something that can really help --

A cat from your past that I was especially partial-to was Harold. He was just great -- "She Only Talks That Way To the Cat" is just delightful and Harold's expressions ("Oh bother ... here she comes again ... sheesh ....") was so typical feline goovy! Take care and best wishes to you and yours always.

On June 26, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Bideford Jake wrote: Dear Mark,

An old episode of Poirot earlier this week was set on a motor yacht sailing to Egypt. Poirot emerges from his cabin one morning to find two other passengers rehearsing that evening's 'entertainment' in the salon. A maiden aunt was at the piano whilst singing was a redoubtable Lady Bracknell-type strangling the life out of Pale hands I loved along the Shalimar, which you introduced me to recently on your Serenade show.

Poirot may be dismissed as cosy nostalgia but it is a joy to watch a world in which people speak beautifully and dress impeccably. It is also set in an England assured of itself. An early episode features a landowner who's received a letter from someone threatening to kidnap his son. Captain Hastings is aghast: "A kidnapping? Here in England? Must be a foreigner!"

As the European Football Championship progresses I seem to be the only motorist in town who has a St George's Cross flying on his car. It seems the cross has been demonised as being racist in some way and the preserve only of hooligans. Our country and its past bring only shame for so many. Even our team reflect this. They are as talented as any other but play fearfully rather than fearlessly. Is this national self-loathing just confined to us? Are the Canadians and North Americans English adjacent in this respect?

Thank you for keeping on keeping on, Mark. It must be a Herculean effort at times. I hope your friends and family mean that you still enjoy good quality of life. Certainly you cut a dapper dash outside the High Court! (Unlike that bearded slob in a baseball cap posing with the Prince and his kids...)

All the very best,

On June 26, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark:

I'm hearing more and more that the "Woke" tide is beginning to turn. In the United States many colleges are doing away with their DEI departments and corporations are souring on the need to meet ESG goals regarding investment. In Europe the political right (where there exists a political right) has shown much better in recent elections than it has in quite some time. Is this all just window dressing as the left gets ready for another push, or do these trends have staying power?

P.S. I had grown so accustomed to your being a happy warrior that your columns these past couple of weeks I've found a bit distressing. I know that it's been a rough several years, but please do your best to remain positive as we need your voice now more than ever.

Sincerely,

Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach

On June 26, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Mike Cliffson wrote: Dear M a r k

I hadn't thought of making the connection you made between lack of hearing and sitting for us the public both in Washington DC trials and Kings bench UK the better to behave as Arcane private fix UPS between corrupt and Criminal and in-house Insiders jobsworthys and experts conspiring against the public good. Considering also now-nobbled coroners courts UK, Senate hearings, or UK public inquiries, can you think of any other points where any of us might have to go down with the flag nailed to the mast and all guns firing whether or no but at least without false hopes?

God bless

On June 26, 2024 at 3:47 pm, William Kelly wrote: Dear Mark,

I want to register a slight dissent with the two losers we got installed into office, that we did get Dobbs out of it. I do not think that insignificant, although I grant it might be for naught if this trend continues.

-William from Texas

On June 26, 2024 at 4:16 pm, Karen J Marcus wrote: Dear Mark

I am sorry to be late with my condolences over the loss of your dear cat, Marvin. We, too, lost a beloved cat a few months ago. Pudding was 23 and thankfully she was well until her final day with us. It is never easy to lose a beloved pet. Marvin was fortunate to have been rescued and loved by you for the years that he had with you.

I am a founding member of the Steyn Club and a huge fan of you and your columns and your books. My husband Michael and I are Orthodox Jews and thoroughly enjoy Laura's weekly column.

Michael is from Manchester, UK and is an "Oxfordian" - that is one who believes that Edward deVere, the 17th Earl of Oxford, wrote the works attributed to the Stratford man. He has me convinced and has written over 3000 pages on the topic, perhaps one day he will get it published but this is considered another conspiracy theory!

I hope that your health will improve and that you will be well and have a Refuah Shelama as we say in Hebrew - a complete and speedy recovery, and will be successful in your horrid legal cases.

Yours sincerely

