Fanboying Your Way to the Senate

I'm trying to simmer down because I was just looking at X, and then this idiot pops up on my feed. I had a sufficiently difficult day and I really, really, really didn't need to see this disgraceful leftist, former Professional Jew on my timeline. UGH. I don't even know what to say anymore about these members of my tribe. I used to have a blog category called "My Idiot People", and I really meant it when I featured some of my more ridiculous co-religionists under that banner. But "idiot" just does not cut it anymore. The propensity of so many leftist Jews to ally with the forces of civilizational annihilation, is just going to drive me over the bend one day. I'm so sick of it.

Speaking of idiots of my people's persuasion, this guy was just appointed to Canada's Senate. Charles Adler, I guess, has always just been an actor, taking on the roles that pay him the dough. He used to be thought of as a conservative, and was even on Canada's short-lived "right wing" TV Network "Sun News". I was a frequent guest on the Charles Adler (radio) Show when he was kind of a Canadian talk radio star, until he literally threw me under the bus publicly because of a throwaway line I made on air about nuking Pakistan. The context as I recall, was when I was asked, as a special needs parent, to discuss a story out of Pakistan in which a 12 year old Christian girl with Down syndrome was arrested and jailed for allegedly holding burnt or burning pages of the Koran.

Now, my memory is a bit fuzzy, but I'm pretty sure I said something like "you know, Charles, it's a really good thing I don't have my hands on the red nuclear button".

That is, what is known in normal human circles, as "a joke". The only way you could consider it not "a joke" is if you actually thought that an uppity Jewish mother of a disabled child from suburban Toronto AKSHULLLLLLY had nuclear weapons at her disposal. And the only way you could be offended is if you were a gutless, squishy moron who was already starting a pivot into shlubby, beta male Liberal fan boi territory to save his career. I will only add to this tale that Mr. Adler had some pretty epic views on Islam, the Palestinians and leftist Jews at the time and when I say epic I mean not exactly the Liberal Party line if you catch my meaning.

So, hey Charles Adler, if you see this, and you want to pick up the conversation where we left off on Islam, Palestinians, and on the Canadian Jews who support the Liberal Party or if you just want a brief refresh of your memory about some of our many off-line chats, JUST HOLLER, OK HOMIE?!?!?

Lastly, I wanted to put this up here as "presented without comment", because what can I possibly say? All I can do is picture the Russian, Iranian and Chinese analysts who are scanning North American media, and putting this article in their docket for their bosses. And I picture them howling with laughter and plotting the most dangerous things imaginable for the next couple of months, until G-d willing, a Trump victory.

Alright frenz, I'm toast. I have got to get some rest while the going's good. Today was rough. Tomorrow's another day.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

OH I SEE

Chump change!

UCLA forced to deal with antisemitism.

Alex Berenson: Requiem For A Friend. This is a really tragic story. I don't know what the answer is to the problem of medical care in the world. Fully public systems are failures. Fully private systems also seem destined to fail due to greed and the medicalization of every element of life for financial gain. Ultimately, it seems that a mixed public and private system seems to be the best "solution".

OH DEAR MONTANA?!?!

All good if you've only killed UP TO TWO PEOPLE. UP TO TWO MURDERS!!!

America: Culture of Death

Best and brightest, etc.

Israel and Jews:

On Israel and the pursuit of a military victory in Gaza.

There is so much of October 7 that beggars belief.

"Why I'm leaving the clinic I founded. "

"The Palestinian 'Traitor' Risking Everything"

Jewish Wisdom:

Choose happiness.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Two tiers you say?

Europe:

"Swedes should integrate into our Islamic culture, not the other way around. "

THIS SEEMS FINE

Kooks:

"Why do you rob banks? BECAUSE THAT'S WHERE THE MONEY IS."

And a chicken in every pot!

Human and Equine Grace:

"Photographing Olympic Athletes in Parisian Museums"

Rest in Peace.

Healing Horses

