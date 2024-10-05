Nonplussed and Terrified

Welcome back to our latest Tale for Our Time. Listeners seemed to enjoy Part One of our story, so herewith the concluding episode. The Unparalleled Invasion was written by Jack London in 1910, and, although off on some of the specifics, was remarkably prescient on the big picture.

Tonight, following the awakening of China and its advance around the world, the western powers decide to - oh, go on, take a wild guess - that's right, call a conference:

China was appealed to and threatened by the United Powers, and that was all the Convention of Philadelphia came to; and the Convention and the Powers were laughed at by China. Li Tang Fwung, the power behind the Dragon Throne, deigned to reply. "What does China care for the comity of nations?" said Li Tang Fwung. "We are the most ancient, honourable, and royal of races. We have our own destiny to accomplish. It is unpleasant that our destiny does not tally with the destiny of the rest of the world, but what would you..?" So spoke Li Tang Fwung. The world was nonplussed, helpless, terrified. Truly had he spoken... China laughed and read in their magazines the learned lucubrations of the distracted Western scholars. But there was one scholar China failed to reckon on...

...and Professor Laningdale is, as they now say, thinking outside the box. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of The Unparalleled Invasion simply by clicking here and logging-in. Part One can be found here.

~Thank you so much for your compliments about Tales for Our Time during these hellish times. Some like the ripping yarns for boys, some the more genteel social comedy for girls, and some of you even enjoy our ventures into summer whimsy from yours truly. But of the tales in totality all seem to be in favour.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales, you can enjoy seven years' worth of audio adventures - by Conan Doyle, Kafka, Conrad, Gogol, Dickens, Baroness Orczy, P G Wodehouse, Jane Austen, George Orwell, Robert Louis Stevenson, Hans Christian Andersen and more - by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking the perfect gift for a fan of classic fiction, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership. Sign up that special someone today!

See you later this month for a brand new Tale for Our Time.