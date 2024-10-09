Greetings and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. It has been a heavy, emotional week for me personally, for the Jewish people and for all those ("allies" as the kids say nowadays) who saw October 7 as an affront to humanity.

The one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel has come and gone. One year later, there are still hostages in Gaza, terrorist attacks in Israel on an almost daily basis, and a ground invasion of Lebanon has also begun. I spent most of October 7 this year watching interviews with survivors of the Nova festival, profiles of soldiers and civilians who were murdered, families of hostages talking about their loved ones and their efforts to bring attention to the hostages, and humbling stories of courage as well. And as you read this, the Jewish Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, will shortly be upon us. A difficult and challenging day, capping off a very emotional week.

I would like to thank Mark Steyn for the incredible essay that he penned earlier this week: "An Act of War, One Year On". As always, Mark demonstrates not only that he is without equals in the English-speaking world for his analytical and prophetic capabilities but also the consistency of his moral clarity, of his first principles, and he is simply a guiding light and moral conscience for the West – what's left of it at least.

Like Brendan O'Neill, I was not surprised that public opinion turned against the victims of October 7 but just at the speed at which that change occurred. Likewise, the speed at which Canada has been Islamicized has also been quite astonishing to watch and rather unsettling to experience. Bari Weiss describes a year of revelations. I would like to urge you to remember what they did, and listen to what a former hostage wants you to know.

One year later, I still feel that we do not have enough answers to the question of how this could have happened. There has still not been any official governmental investigative committee formed in Israel and that in itself is very troubling. Clearly, there are many things that many people within Israel do not want exposed, whether in the highest levels of the political leadership, within the IDF and security services, and also amongst the big blob of radical leftists, (including Ehud Barak particularly) and the foreign funders of vast networks of anarchical NGOs.

One year later, I still hold that more than one thing can be true at the same time. It is true that it is, at this stage, almost impossible to explain how this colossal failure of intelligence and readiness could have happened, especially when we have seen what Israel is capable of militarily and intelligence wise in the past couple of weeks.

But for those who question how these two things could be possible, I would ask you to ruminate on what is happening at this very moment in America. While Kamala Harris prances about late night and day time television, and other high ranking officials hit the malls, Americans in flooded areas of North Carolina and Tennessee are dying because your government hates them and hates you. The American government is blocking drops of aid, not releasing the power of government to assist its fellow citizens in Appalachia, because they loathe these people and actually want them to die.

In Israel, they talk about "the conceptzia" about Hamas being wrong. But what if it's more than that? What if the leftist establishment, the Big Evil Blob in Israel wanted Binyamin Netanyahu out of power so badly that they were willing to allow an attack on Israel to occur? In America, the leftist administration of "President" Biden has literally destroyed America intentionally with an alien invasion.

Think of what has been done to President Trump in America, up to and including two assassination attempts. In my view, the psychotic Israeli left, highly embedded within all branches of civil and military society, is actually capable of such machinations. And perhaps that is the real reason the Israeli Supreme Court (also a festering blister of woke/ leftist elitists) shut down the state comptroller's initial investigation.

All this to say that there's nothing I would put past such demonic, lying beings.

As far as the increased levels of antisemitism that seem to be surfacing everywhere nowadays, whether from left or right, because Jews vote this way or that way, because Jews do this or that, because Israel gets this much aid or not. I'm not too fussed about it. I would say that as a student of history, I'm quite used to seeing Jew-hatred evolve and become whatever the antisemite needs it to be, no matter how disproportionate the criticism of Israel is, or how ridiculous the concept is (Zionist sharks, etc).

And I don't actually care that there are people out there who don't like Jews ("Zionists"). The Jews have an army and a country now, things are different for us now. I am not a Jew with weak knees, eager to be accepted by the masses, desperate to "educate" people into liking Jews ("fighting antisemitism"). I support fighting antisemites. And may the best fighters win.

We, the Jews, are eternal.

Those who bless us will be blessed.

Those who curse us will be cursed.

Antisemitism is a poison of the human soul and I profoundly pity those whose souls are blemished with this disease. I see you. I know who you are. Some of you even deign to write to me directly. To you, I say carry on living with your poisoned soul, knowing that redemption and kinship, friendship and brotherhood is always available should you so choose.

My soul is peaceful knowing the Jew is eternal.

Wishing all the Jewish people an easy and meaningful fast, and to be inscribed for a good, happy, and healthy New Year and for our hostages to return. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all righteous friends of the Jewish people.

Blessings upon you and your houses.

See you next week.

~

North America:

LITERALLY HITLER

Rush Limbaugh was right. Yes.

Elon explains.

LOL: Love this. "I"m gay, not stupid. "

~

Israel and Jews:

As it happens, Jews have long memories.

Why is NOBODY else talking about this?

Bye.

The Headhunters

"The end game for the Jews has always been to survive another year. One year at a time, for the last 5,784 years."

Lest We Forget

The inside story on the beepers.

The woke dehumanization of Jews.

Not too long ago, even the idea of this kind of an interview taking place would have been seen as impossible.

~

Middle East:

"This is how Lebanon went from being a prosperous Christian country to being ruled by Islamists. Pay close attention!". This has happened at warp speed in Europe, Europe is screwed. And it's happening right now in real time in Canada, America and Australia as well. These countries are just a couple of decades behind Europe. Americans and Canadians and other mild-mannered Commonwealth citizens may not be too interested in Islam, but Islam is very interested in you, so good luck with that.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Britain now has a significant demographic of people who see reality completely differently to those of us who are culturally British. Or, as far as I'm concerned, don't see reality at all. "

RELATED: "acid attacks were basically unheard of in the UK 30 years ago, but today the UK has the most recorded acid attacks in the world. [sic] there is a very clear reason for this, and there is an equally clear solution

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Utterly evil.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Not here either.

NOT HERE EITHER

~

Europe:

Everything seems fine here.

That should fix everything.

~

Evil Kooks:

AHOY! The SS DEI has set sail!

A good start.

Pure evil. This is all pure evil.

LOL DEAD

~

Human Grace:

Miracles are all around us.

"We will never be silenced. "

