Of Screwdrivers and Biscuits

West Midlands Police guard the murderous migrant hotel from the "far right".

Later today, Tommy Robinson was supposed to be presiding over another of his "Unite the Kingdom" rallies in central London. Instead, he will be in a gaol cell. From my Mark Steyn Cruisemate (and an indomitable survivor of the industrial-scale child-sex "grooming" in Rotherham) Sammy Woodhouse:

ADMIN POST - IMPORTANT UPDATE Urban Scoop's @sammywoodhouse1 reports from Folkstone as Tommy is remanded into custody until Monday for his contempt hearing. The truth is a crime in the UK. pic.twitter.com/NorWxbxvt9 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 25, 2024

Tommy Robinson has been gaoled by the Kent constabulary for contempt (for the crime of showing his movie) at the express direction of the High Court (before whom I appeared back in the summer). Here's the criminal act:

Britain's banned documentary - SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

The entire High Court should have recused themselves on the grounds of conflict of interest.

Because he's Tommy Robinson, he has also been imprisoned under "terrorism" legislation because, in the course of this latest arrest, he refused to divulge the code necessary to open his mobile telephone.

I wouldn't either. His 'phone contains all kinds of confidential communications from the victims (whose cause he has championed) of the Muslim rape gangs that infest almost every town up and down England. As Sammy has discussed on The Mark Steyn Show, the police in Rotherham have a long track record of destroying evidence left in their care. And, as her fellow survivor Samantha Smith has discussed, also on our show, the police in West Mercia are not above retaliating against those girls willing to speak out about the authorities' collusion with the gang-rapists.

So the situation remains as The Spectator's Rod Liddle summarised it six years ago:

Rod Liddle underlines the point: 'I'm not remotely a fan of Robinson. But I do not like the idea that simply being Robinson is enough to get you arrested.'

To which I added:

Just so. With respect to this particular citizen among sixty million, the police function as the Old Bill of attainder: Get Robinson - on anything.

Meanwhile, across Britain and Europe, if you're not Tommy Robinson, have at it:

~DIVERSITY STABBING OF THE DAY: From the German newspaper Der Schwäbische:

The knife attack on a four-year-old in a supermarket in Wangen (Ravensburg district) had caused a nationwide sensation and shocked people far beyond the Allgäu city. A 35-year-old Syrian with Dutch citizenship attacked the girl, who was shopping with her mother in the Norma branch, with a 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife and critically injured her with at least three stabs in the abdomen. The child had to undergo emergency surgery and barely survived the attack.

I would doubt the four-year-old will ever make a full recovery. The stabber plunged his blade into her four times and shredded her stomach and intestines. Can you guess the name of this "Dutchman", boys and girls?

That's right: Mohamed!

How 'bout that? Didn't see that coming. Oh, wait, I did. Two decades back. From my Daily Telegraph column, December 20th 2005:

These days, whenever something goofy turns up on the news, chances are it involves a fellow called Mohammed.

But don't worry; the judge, one Veiko Böhm, has sentenced Mohamed to a psychiatric hospital. So the "asylum-seeker" has now found his asylum. Which enabled Judge Böhm to use much of his sentencing to denounce the AfD for seeking to connect the attack to the generality of Mohammedan stabbers:

It is difficult to put up with the AfD parliamentary group trying to exploit the case for ideological purposes... This knife attack has nothing to do with Islamist radicalism; it is only due to mental illness. Even an Upper Swabian man could have such an illness and commit such an act. But I don't have an AfD parliamentary group trying to exploit that.

Indeed. The problem is not EU governments importing millions of unskilled inbred macheté-wielders, but the "far right" wackoes who persist in noticing the phenomenon. The judge then further attacked them for exposing the courts and the public prosecutor's office to what he called a "shitstorm".

Maybe Judge Böhm, like Mohamed, would benefit from a spell in a psychiatric hospital. He appears to lack what we used to call the judicial temperament.

~BONUS STABBING OF THE DAY: This one's from Northern Ireland. So it's Prods stabbing Papists? Or vice-versa? Ha! From the BBC:

A 25-year-old woman has been jailed for stabbing a social worker in what the judge said was a "vicious and terrifying ordeal". Fiyori Kesete, originally from Eritrea, admitted causing grievous bodily harm at an earlier appearance in Dungannon Crown Court. She attacked the victim without warning, stabbing her in the arms and head.

The twenty-five-year-old was pretending to be a teenager, so she could live at public expense in children's accommodation in Dungannon:

Upon entering the property, Kesete went to the kitchen where the social worker was unpacking groceries, saying: "I've bought you all your favourite things." Without warning, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the arm and head.

Yeah. Everything about Ms Kesete's unprovoked stabathon is identical to Mohamed the Dutchman's unprovoked stabathon. But the Ulster Crown Court judge was not as indulgent as the German guy and sent her not to hospital but to gaol.

~DIVERSITY SCALDING OF THE DAY: In the Whispering Pines Apartments in Aurora, Colorado, a pregnant woman has been scalded by boiling water thrown on her by members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua who've taken over the building.

But, as ABC's Martha Raddatz would say, it's only one scalded pregnant woman, so what's the big deal?

~DIVERSITY COMMUNICABLE DISEASE OF THE DAY: In the New Utopia, get ready for the return of some old diseases:

Louisiana is suing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and various agencies after an illegal Chinese immigrant may have exposed hundreds of people in the state to a rare, drug-resistant form of tuberculosis.

Oh, dear. But, another year or three of open borders, and I'm sure Pfizer and the gang will have a (mandatory) vaccine for it.

~DIVERSITY "INCIDENT" OF THE DAY: Our Brit Wanker Coppers of the Day award goes, collectively, to the British Transport Police for their report on an, er, "incident" in Walsall:

A woman, aged 27, who has died following an incident at Bescot Stadium station has been named as her family pay tribute to her. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. More here: https://t.co/9lolLKjzIe pic.twitter.com/iI9BCv15sg — British Transport Police (@BTP) October 23, 2024

In the grim reality of the ever more vibrantly diverse Britain, the "incident" was what we used to call a murder - the fatal stabbing of poor Rhiannon Whyte by a "migrant". An eighteen-year-old called Deng Chol Majek, reportedly from South Sudan, has been arrested. He lived in Bescot Crescent - apparently at the Park Inn, a Radisson hotel where Miss Whyte worked and which has been housing "asylum-seekers" for the last two years. They are said to have had an argument over a packet of biscuits, so Mr Majek stabbed her with a screwdriver in the back of the neck while she was on the 'phone to a friend.

Deng Chol Majek arrived without papers by dinghy on the shore of southern England in July. So that's impressive: from the Keir Starmer welcome mat to deranged biscuit-driven homicide in just three months. Is that a record? Alas, probably not.

The authorities' priority, naturally, was to protect Mr Majek's fellow "asylum-seekers". So the hotel was instantly evacuated, with the migrants being 'bussed to alternative accommodation, and the constabulary standing on guard around it - just in case the "far right" are minded to object to this latest "incident".

"Incidents" are an increasing cause of death in the United Kingdom. So what the British Transport Police are doing in the above Tweet is asking for British officialdom's privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

