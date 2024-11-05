Beyond the Margin of Steal

Donald J Trump has pulled off the most astonishing political comeback in American history. Yeah, sure, Grover Cleveland - but Cleveland wasn't impeached, sued, indicted, arrested, tried, convicted and shot at. It's not simply that the Fascist-Hitler-garbage routine didn't work; it's that it worked to his advantage - and yet the grand Democrat-media-Deep State- GOP establishment coalition of pampered nitwits was too ill-disciplined and out of touch to give up on it.

It remains to be seen whether they will now permit him to take office - or whether Judge Merchan will sentence him to Rikers.

It is of no import: Trump is the monster from a 1950s creature feature. You can nuke Mar-a-Lago from the skies, but, as the mushroom cloud lifts, he emerges from the rubble two-hundred-feet tall and stomps up the coast to chow down on the Capitol. He has won the Electoral College, he has won the popular vote. And, insofar as the Republican Party matters, they have won the Senate, and without the usual bunch of showboating saboteurs, such as Jeff Flake, if anybody remembers him.

Can someone tell Liz Cheney you don't have to keep pretending you like Kamala Harris any longer?

What I first called, years ago, the necessary act of political hygiene has been accomplished.

We shall discuss all of this later today on our Clubland Q&A.

America Unburdens Itself From What Has Been https://t.co/MElsQSK1sE pic.twitter.com/8OpkkqK9Jc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2024

~BREAKING: Donald Trump has won the 2024 Election

12.30am: This is what passes for analysis on crapwanker telly:

It's MELTDOWN time for Jonathan Capehart on PBS. I am "mystified" that Trump is gaining support from 2020, the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted, convicted of 34 felony counts. After Madison Square Garden!? "Who are we as a country?...I'm not sure I like it!" pic.twitter.com/lSRpSSQsiz — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 6, 2024

It amazes me that Jonathan Capehart can make a living even in the American media. "Who are we as a country?" You're a country whose entirely dysfunctional election system comes down to the last seven "swing states" where the rental agencies are all out of vans and pick-ups because for the next few hours they'll be busy shuttling cardboard boxes all over town.

That may be regrettable, but it's a cynical hard-power calculation: can we conjure enough ballots out of thin air to steal this thing away from the new Grover Cleveland? The hysterical old queens on the telly panels could at least rise to the butchness of their hard men in the shadows.

As the Harris campaign says, we won't know who's won until 3am. Assuming the van isn't stuck in traffic.

12.15am: This is still the plan:

WATCH: MSNBC prepping for a "red mirage" where Trump will be ahead in swing states before a "blue shift" where Kamala ballots will be "introduced" in the "middle of the night" like in 2020. pic.twitter.com/30uNobBK4S — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 5, 2024

And it's underway:

‼️EYES ON DETROIT: It's 11pm. Why are boxes of ballots still arriving to Detroit's Bureau of Elections via cars with California plates? We're here. We're watching. pic.twitter.com/mOVzT6nvDz — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 6, 2024

Yeah, that looks on the up-and-up. More of that "American exceptionalism" we all love.

~It turns out it wasn't that obvious:

How to lose an election in one sign pic.twitter.com/RzOAVm3P89 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 6, 2024

Very weird to see even a cosseted and blinkered "elite" running on smugness. We've been told for nine-and-a-half years that Trump's personality is "off-putting" to voters. It seems the Dems managed to find the one candidate whose personality is more so.

~Midnight. The Republicans have taken the Senate. Has Trump taken the presidency? Well...

Um, Folks.... Understand the nature of the enemy. The election is over, the entire system now is operating for one presumptive purpose, to stop President-Elect Trump from giving a victory speech right now. That's it. That's the system motive. Both sides. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 6, 2024

In my neck of the woods, Kelly Ayotte will succeed Chris Sununu as Republican Governor of New Hampshire. She ran a somewhat disgusting ad boasting that anyone can abort a six-month "foetus" anytime for any reason. That would be infanticide in most of the European countries "progressives" profess to admire.

And yet there are signs of a meaningful movement in the electorate. Across the Connecticut from me in far western Vermont, the Lake Champlain Islands just went Republican. You have to be able to afford all the trannifelarious open-borders DEI bollocks, and increasing numbers of Americans can't.

~SHENANIGAN WATCH: The corrupt American media are putting their thumb on the scale. Georgia was over hours ago. Why has it not been called?

~How goes Dearborn, Michigan? The numbers from one precinct:

Trump 332 Stein 293 Harris 81

The mutual contradictions of the Rainbow Coalition. Four years ago, Biden won 88 per cent.

~The polling stations may not (yet) be shutting down for the night, but the Harris campaign is. Kamala consigliere Jen O'Malley Dillon in an email to staffers:

Get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.

The unmarked vans will soon be on their way.

~11.30pm: If you're wondering why Trump (whatever the shenanigans in Pennsylvanistan) is on course to win the popular vote, almost the entire vote from New York City is now in. Kamala has won the Big Apple with 67 per cent - that's the worst result for a Democrat since the Eighties.

~Further to below, Puerto Rico just elected a Republican governor. No one likes the prissy dweeb who stamps his foot and says, "That's not funny!"

~Steyn Clubber Veronica writes from Auckland:

Given some of the results, it seems that Puerto Ricans can take a joke.

Amazing, isn't it? America has a two-year election campaign in which the country's crapwanker media never talk about a single thing that matters: Inflation, China, debt, war, the mutilation and sterilisation of middle-school girls... For a fortnight, they talked 24/7 about a single joke ...not by Trump but by someone associated with someone who once met someone who knew someone who'd been in the same room as Trump. And they're surprised to discover that out in the real world, where American life has been all but totally destroyed by the planet's most inept ruling class, that millions of people are disinclined to pick their government on the basis of a non-approved joke.

The crapwanker media are praying for hardcore shenanigans in the rust belt. Otherwise, they're over.

~11.15pm: This is an important point from the indispensable Julie Kelly:

Thinking now on the precipice of a Trump landslide what a total f*cking humiliation this is for the architects and promoters of the January 6 narrative. They really believed Jan 6 would destroy Trump and MAGA movement and instead they did the exact opposite. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 6, 2024

~Funny and true:

"The Doug Emhoff of Presidents" https://t.co/kre9vUkcRw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 6, 2024

~SHENANIGAN WATCH: It may yet be that Pennsylvania and America's other Third World stans steal this thing in the small hours, but nationwide right now it's 52-46 per cent to Trump and the NYT says he's on course to win the popular vote. It's going to be harder this time to pass off Pennsylvania as anything other than outright brazen theft. Steyn Clubber Robert Fox:

It's 11:00PM Eastern Time in North America and Trump hasn't been declared the winner. Milwaukee and Dane County in Wisconsin has just issued a press release saying counting will not be completed before 5:00 tomorrow morning. Congratulations to President elect Kamala Harris. As Mark has said, the United States has been lost.

~11pm: MSNBC's Joy Reid has just called Florida's DeSantis Administration an "extremist right-wing fascist government":

Joy Reid calls Florida an "extreme right-wing fascist state" pic.twitter.com/IZGsGSDNOj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

It's not just that this stuff hasn't worked for you, but that it's an insult to hundreds of millions of people all over the world who know what it's like to live under an actual fascist government. If Ron DeSantis is a fascist, what's the big deal?

If Kamala goes down, America's moron media will have played a big part.

~As I said weeks ago, if Trump hasn't won by 11pm Eastern, he won't be winning at all. He's almost there. But the determination of corrupt Third World dumps such as Pennsylvania should not be underestimated. Steyn Clubber David Kelley-Wood cautions:

Supposedly, New Hampshire was in play. But, it's been called for Harris. Assuming Trump will win Arizona (not sure how solid that assumption is), he is now forced to have to win at least one of the middle-of-the-night rust belt cheat states of Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin. Maybe that will happen, but it's starting to feel an awfully lot like 2020 to me. Praying I'm being overly paranoid.

That's correct. Winning NH would have signaled that Trump had expanded the map to non-corrupt states and put him in the clear - and would also have suggested that there are limits to the DEI boobery even among NPR-listening women in southern New Hampshire turned on by the thought of voting for the first Montreal schoolgirl as US president. Alas, too many Americans are still willing to go down with Kamala.

~10.45pm: You cheered on those who indicted him, convicted him, want to gaol him, and shot at him. And you're surprised he doesn't want you at his party?

Multiple reporters from major outlets have been denied credentials to tonight's Trump campaign election night watch event in Florida - and it's because of their coverage https://t.co/X5SjwbBOKb — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 5, 2024

The NYT has Trump with an eighty-eight per cent chance of victory.

~Trump has won Anson County in North Carolina, which is forty per cent black. He's one of only two Republicans to win it since the 1870s. The state indicting, convicting and letting guys shoot at him in essence turned him into an honorary black man. It hasn't paid off for the Dems.

~SHENANIGAN WATCH: Ask not for whom the Liberty Bell tolls...

A legal victory in Pennsylvania: Centre County officials were planning to stop counting ballots throughout the night in violation of state law. We threatened to sue — and that was enough. Officials agreed to continue the count as required. Our attorneys will continue fighting... — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 6, 2024

~10.30pm: It's bollocks as usual over at the world media outlets. Breaking news from the BBC:

'Democracy is on the line' - Harris voters in Pennsylvania

Actually, "democracy"'s holding up, despite the best efforts of Pennsylvania. The more basic problem is that your candidate is a lazy tin-eared entitled nitwit nobody likes.

~The New York Times needle now shows Trump winning the popular vote.

~Hamas fans are out in Times Square protesting the election. No, not the Hamas one (it's been a while):

HAPPENING NOW: Masked anti-Israel protesters are organizing here in Times Square, some with Hamas headbands. Support our work at https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/WYY5Y8CTpb — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 6, 2024

~10.15pm: Well, I said some time ago that, if Trump hadn't won by 11pm Eastern on Election Night, he wouldn't be winning at all. So how's that going? With half the states in, Trump's up over Harris two-to-one - 178 to 91. And The New York Times needle has moved to "Leans Trump": He now has a 78 per cent chance of winning.

I wouldn't put it that high myself. Nevertheless, Jill Biden wore red to vote - which suggests that the famous, near indestructible Democrat party unity is in a state of disarray. If this holds up, there will be serious bloodletting in the morning - and the dead husk of a moth-eaten sock-puppet will have been vindicated in his remarks to Obama re Kamala.

~Dispatches from the Third World:

🚨🚨🚨 Throughout the day we have been monitoring slow ballot counting in Milwaukee. Now, our legal team has learned that the counting took place in unsecured conditions and the city now has to start over, wildly extending the counting timeline. This is an unacceptable... — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 5, 2024

Au contraire, it is perfectly acceptable. "The counting took place in unsecured conditions and the city now has to start over". Does that happen in Denmark? Slovenia? Papua New Guinea? Botswana? Americans came to "accept" it. Which is why the fate of the nation is on the line.

The goodish news is that significant numbers of Americans appear to have got real: in Florida, Trump is the first Republican since the Eighties to win Miami-Dade County. In Michigan, Wayne County's black and Arab voters are reported to have moved Trumpwards in huge numbers.

