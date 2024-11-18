As Mark faces a looming court deadline tomorrow, we thought we would bring you the first of two shows the UK's chief censor Ofcom deemed "harmful" - not because what he said about the Covid vaccines wasn't true. It was and remains true. But because it "harmed" the UK government's false narrative that the covid vaccine was safe and effective.

Since the initial airing of this show, the UK government's attempt to suppress any speech it doesn't like has escalated to the point where citizens are being imprisoned for tweets.

So let's take a look back at a simpler time when non-compliant journalists were merely forced out and nearly bankrupted. Here is how Mark introduced it last year:

On its first airing almost a year ago, Gareth Wigmore, a Steyn Clubber from the East Midlands, wrote: Just watched Thursday's show. WOW. The first 20 minutes were jaw-dropping. What did I do that was so jaw-dropping? Nothing much: I simply noted the obvious problem with the constraints Ofcom had imposed on broadcasters in the wake of an unknown virus and a draconian and unprecedented state reaction to it. And then I read out various numbers from the UK Health Security Agency's April vaccine surveillance reports. Which apparently is not something that happens on other TV networks. What follows is also of enduring relevance in a western world still operating under Covid constraints: My friend Leilani Dowding was on hand to comment on Covid's damage to free speech, followed by a former Mr Universe, Eddy Ellwood, who opened his gym in defiance of Matt Hancock et al, and promptly got fined 55,000 quid. Which is outrageous. We rounded out the hour with Rod Liddle on a largely forgotten and failed prime minister, and with a lesson from Liberia for Boris Johnson's genitals.

So here it is: The Show Ofcom Won't Let You See.

In case you missed it, Mark's friend and former GB News colleague Dan Wootton had some more to say about it here.

This week, friends of Mark Steyn rallied together to launch a crowd-fund at GiveSendGo to help meet a daunting and immediate financial demand by the UK courts in connection with Mark's failed effort to stop the death of free speech there.

As Mark's friend and former GB News colleague Dan Wootton noted, they are trying to ruin him. Friend of the show Samantha Smith observed, "Mark Steyn was taken off air because he spoke too much truth and challenged the approved narrative on the vaccine injured." Another friend Leilani Dowding added, "the UK has no justice system."

The CEO of the American based GiveSendGo, who was the first to give, has assured all that - unlike the debacle with a different platform and the Canadian truckers - they will not acquiesce to pressure. It is faith based and there are no fees, save those charged by the credit card processors. If you are able and inclined, here is the link.

You may also continue to support Mark and our work here at SteynOnline in the traditional way through gift certificates, gift memberships, club membership, the store, and our annual cruise.