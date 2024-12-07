No Laughing Matter A Clubman's Notes: Mystery in White

December 7, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14815/no-laughing-matter It's not exactly going as Lydia planned... Our latest Tale for Our Time charges on: Mystery in White, Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story" of 1937. Thank you for all your perceptive comments about this latest serialisation. Leo, a Steyn Club member from Mark's home province of Ontario, writes: Mark, a short thank you for another great pick for TFOT. We are enjoying your characterization by voice of the cast in this sometimes spooky, sometimes puzzling and so far, very entertaining story. Thanks so much for this and all you do that makes this such a great club to belong to. Cheers. In tonight's episode, Lydia finds her plans for a festive Christmas Eve dinner are not quite working out - as her brother complains to a bed-bound chorus girl: 'Half the time we sit in gloomy silence, and then some one makes a funny remark—it's generally me—and nobody laughs.' 'I ought to be there,' I told him. 'I'd laugh!' 'I believe you would,' he replied. 'Even Mr. Hopkins isn't telling his usual yarns about when he was in India, my boy, what, what!' 'Was that one of your funny remarks?' I said. 'Anyhow, you see, I'm laughing. But I should have thought Mr. Hopkins would have talked enough for everybody, he did in the train.' 'Yes, he's in his element in trains,' said David, I call him David here, but not actually yet, 'but this house seems to have dried him up.' 'Well, I think he's best dried up,' I said. 'I never want to hear his beastly voice again!' I expect I said it with more meaning than I meant to, because he suddenly looked at me rather hard. 'Hallo, why did you say that?' he asked. I certainly didn't want to tell him why... Members of The Mark Steyn Club can listen to Part Nine of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. Membership is available now - and, if you sign up, you'll be all set for Part Ten of Mystery in White this time tomorrow (and all the earlier episodes, of course). And, if you've a friend who likes classic fiction, don't forget our special Gift Membership - the perfect Christmas present. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

