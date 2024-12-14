The Depth of Her Eyes

Welcome to our regularly scheduled audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before you lower your lamp: it's Episode Sixteen of our Christmas caper by Jefferson Farjeon, Mystery in White - a novel published in 1937 which starts in a snowbound train on December 24th and follows its protagonists out into a strange and chilling world.

Thank you for all your kind words about the story so far. From one listener:

It's that kind of tale. In tonight's episode, having ventured out into the snow in pursuit of a murderer, David finds himself completely distracted by a beautiful girl:

He had reached her by now, and had received his first glimpse of her beauty... To David this girl's beauty transcended Lydia's a thousandfold, even though her features were not clear to him in the darkness. He was conscious, however, of the softness of those features, of the delicate contours, and of the long lashes that framed the anxious eyes. He was also conscious of the depth of the eyes as they shone through their anxiety with new hope. "This way!" she gulped.

