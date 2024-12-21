Market Forces

Programming note: Entirely and unfortunately coincidentally, we shall have a Tale for Our Time on the theme of Christmas market attacks tomorrow at SteynOnline. Also, because our rulers have chosen to make the slaughter of the innocents a regular feature of western life, we shall have some words and music on the theme as part of our annual Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols.

~I can think of few things worse than having your child murdered five days before Christmas: it will taint the day forever; indeed, it mocks the event, for on a morn to celebrate a newborn babe you will always remember the child who was killed. But that's the gift a Saudi doctor mowing down the crowd in his BMW gave the parents of a German toddler at the Magdeburg Christmas market last night. At the time of writing, four others are dead and over two hundred more injured. (If you want to see what Doc Saud did to his neighbours, it's on Twitter but so "shocking" that it's non-pastable.)

I watched a bit of the BBC coverage and then hurled the TV through the window: the experts were, as is traditional, baffled by the "motive" and musing on the insufficient number of concrete bollards and worried that this might empower the "far right". Elsewhere, the headline writers appeared to be concerned that the perp was yet another homicidal motor vehicle:

I received, again as usual, lots of emails demanding to know what I thought. What I thought is what I thought the last time this happened, and the time before that. In the crepuscular Groundhog Day in which citizens of the west are condemned to live, this keeps happening because the evil treasonous political class did nothing the last time it happened.

[UPDATE: From Paul MacCee in the comments, the emerging consensus suggests the Non-Disinformation Complex has reached levels of creativity not seen since the final seasons of Dynasty:

A Saudi ex-Muslim who supposedly hates Muslims, while supporting the Afd, attacks a Christian Christmas Market. And we are told comedy died with Benny Hill.

Well, it's funnier than that "Cardiff man" who likes rugby and male voice choirs. Then again...

Who can say? But, as my many judges are wont to say, we don't need to "reach" that. Muslim immigration isn't worth the trouble of figuring out the nuances. Just end it.]

Under Germany's media "privacy" rules, we do not know if the murdered child is a boy or girl: He or she is strangely invisible in his or her own slaughter - which happens to suit the politico-media class in Europe. Which is why the parents of the Southport victims are not only facing their own first Christmas without a dead child but have seen nine-year-old Alice, seven-year-old Elsie and six-year-old Dot similarly memory-holed.

To reiterate: This keeps happening because nothing was done after it happened the last time. So I thought we'd take a break from our regular "As I wrote twenty years ago..." dispatches and instead have an "As I wrote eight years ago..." column. Eight Christmases back, to the day, this column of mine appeared in Melbourne's Herald Sun. Almost all the bollocks in your papers and on the cable news today was in the news then - homicidal cars! more bollards!

Germany has a last-chance election in February. If your main worry about these attacks is that they risk giving succour to the "far right", then your country will die, and it will deserve to. Here's the Aussie column - and my German friend was quite correct that Christmas is "a target":

On Saturday morning, I recalled a conversation over the summer with a German lady who had "found herself on the receiving end of some vibrant multicultural outreach from one of Mutti Merkel's boy charmers":

As a result, she no longer goes out after dark. She had also decided - with reluctance, because she enjoyed it - to cancel her participation in a local Christmas market, where she'd sung carols every year - in broad daylight. "Why would you do that?" I asked. "Because it's Christmas," she said, "and I'm worried Christmas will be a target."

And I concluded:

Christmas markets are a grand German tradition, but probably not for much longer.

Forty-eight hours later, twelve people are dead and forty-eight are injured (at the time of writing) because they attended a Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. This BBC headline effortlessly conveys the madness of our times:

Lorry kills 12 at Christmas market

Ah, so the truck did it. So it's nothing that can't be fixed by some basic truck-control measures - like, say, licensing and registration of trucks.

Within moments, the familiar rituals of this latest vehicular misfortune emerged: "It was definitely deliberate," said one intended victim. And as CNN reported:

Witnesses told police the attacker had shouted out...

Go on, take a wild guess!

...'Allahu akbar' and 'Infidels must die' as he carried out the attacks.

The less obviously evasive responses were almost as dispiriting. An English tourist visiting from Birmingham complained that in his native city ugly bollards line the sidewalks to obstruct any similarly homicidal lorries in the vicinity, but that Berlin had none!

The Christkindlmarkt is a German tradition dating back to the Middle Ages: Munich's is over 700 years old. A society that can only hold three-quarters-of-a-millennium-old traditions behind an impenetrable security perimeter is a society that will soon lose those traditions. My own preference, as I've stated, is that, if free countries have to have unsightly security controls, why don't they have them around the national borders rather than around every single thing inside those borders?

'I think this is insane when I listen to people say oh, we're now going to have to have metal detectors in night clubs, security in nightclubs. Ok, so what happens next? They blow up a bakery, they blow up a little pastry shop, so then you're gonna have to have metal detectors to get into the pastry shop? 'Instead of having all these individual perimeters around every Dunkin Donuts franchise or every gas station, or every J.C. Penny, why not have just one big perimeter around the country?' Steyn concluded. 'We could call it a "border"! And we could have, like, "border" security!'

But that's just crazy talk. On Fox News' top-rated Kelly File, Martha MacCallum asked two experts about the market slaughter and both of them instantly pivoted to military strikes against Isis, the need to form an Arab version of Nato, and other grand schemes. I'm all in favor of destroying Isis, but Isis is a mere symptom, not a cause. After Isis is destroyed, it'll be something else. In many parts of the world, it's already something else: al-Qa'eda, the Taliban, Boko Haram, Abu Sayyaf, al-Shabaab, al-Nusra, al-Gama'a al-Islamiyya, al-this, al-that, al-the other...

Neither of Martha's guests so much as raised the question of why people who want to murder you for attending a Christmas market are in your country in the first place.

But relax! As Australia's Malcolm Turnbull assured us a couple of atrocities back, it is "a very, very small percentage" of the Muslim community who are "violent extremists". Like other western leaders, he never actually tells us what percentage it is - one per cent, point-one, point-oh-oh-oh-one - but I'm sure he knows, or he wouldn't say it so breezily, would he?

And at least our leaders are agreed that it is a percentage. A percentage is a very simple concept: If it's 0.001 per cent of the Muslim community that are "violent extremists" and you have 100,000 Muslims, then, yes, it's "a very, very small percentage". If you then admit another 100,000 Muslims, then you've just doubled the number of "violent extremists". And, whether you keep on doing that year in year out or just cut to the chase and import (as Angela Merkel did) a million and a half in one fell swoop, then, regardless of whether the percentage is stable, you are importing more and more people who want to kill your own citizens.

Why? What's the benefit? And why do people like that Birmingham tourist think the answer to more and more Muslims is more and more bollards?

I spent most of the last year in France and other parts of Western Europe and there are soldiers everywhere - outside churches, post offices, railway stations, shopping malls, Jewish schools initially and now non-Jewish schools, topless beaches and Christmas markets... And it's not enough, and it can never be enough. And, even if it was, who wants to live like that?

Just a few hours before twelve German families had a big bloody hole blown through them a week before Christmas, my old friend and sometime warm-up act Jonathan Kay, with his usual impeccable timing, decided to have another sneer at those simpletons who fret about where all this is heading:

Great @CBC180 discussion. Due to Mark Steyn-esque hysteria, Canadians think Canada is 17% Muslim. It's actually 3%.

[UPDATE! That was Mr Kay in December 2016. According to the 2021 census, Canada's Muslim population was five per cent. So that's some growth in just five years. Twenty years ago, after 9/11, it was half-a-million; now it's two million.]

Ha! What rubes, eh? You hick Aussies are no better: According to the same poll, you reckon Australia's 12 per cent Muslim; it's actually 2.4 per cent. So what's the big deal?

As flattering as it is to be blamed for an entire nation's Islamophobia, I'd say the reason Canadians and Australians - like the French and Germans and Belgians and almost everybody else - think there are more Muslims than there are is fairly obvious: Islam punches above its weight. Even on days when they're not mowing down Christmas shoppers and assassinating Russian ambassadors - or stabbing French priests, or blowing up Belgian airports, or sexually assaulting German New Year revelers, or storming Sydney coffee shops - the less incendiary news of Islam in the west nevertheless conveys an assertiveness and confidence that would still be impressive even if it were 17 per cent. By the time it actually is 17 per cent, you'll think it's 48.

Since we seem to have wound up obsessing on percentages, I suppose twelve dead Germans is likewise an insignificant percentage, and far too trivial to sophisticates to warrant "Mark Steyn-esque hysteria". But it is December 20th, and for the victims' families in five days' time that will be 100 per cent of their children or parents or boyfriends or girlfriends missing at the Christmas table. Say a prayer for them: They died because of the recklessness of a western political class that has doubled down on a mad long-shot sociopolitical experiment that can only end catastrophically.

~from The Herald Sun of Melbourne, December 20th 2016