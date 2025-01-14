An Imam at the Inaugural

Programming note: Join Mark tomorrow, Wednesday, for our midweek Clubland Q&A, in which he'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm GMT/9pm Central European. Hope you can swing by.

~A week from today, America's uniquely unique "peaceful transition of power" will (supposedly) be over and Donald J Trump will be beginning his first full day as America's forty-seventh president. As I said the day after his tremendous victory, he should skip all the inaugural bollocks in DC and just have a brisk businesslike swearing-in on the Rio Grande by a justice of the peace (Coolidge-style) followed by 47's personal arrest and deportation of the first "undocumented" migrant to attempt to walk into America on his watch.

It was a wholly serious suggestion - because America is dying before your eyes and there is no time to waste. I mean, when one of the most famous towns on the planet can't get water into its hydrants, is this really the time for a parade of 973 fire trucks?

Besides, the incoming president loathes the Chief Justice, and with good reasons, which have been added to in recent days. Why does Trump require the "validation" of John Roberts?

Alas, the forty-seventh president has decided to go for the usual and wholly un-republican bollocks - but with a few innovations:

Dearborn's Imam Husham Al-Husainy is scheduled to deliver a 'prayer' at Trump's inauguration

.

He's an Iraqi Hezbollah supporter with ties to Iran who delivered a DNC prayer attacking the US, pushed fake 'Islamophobic' hate crimes and wanted to impose Sharia law Thread pic.twitter.com/OVwjraZ1Ic — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) January 13, 2025

More in The New York Post.

There shouldn't be an imam at the inauguration, whether or not he was "the public face of The Detroit Free Press's campaign against Trump's travel ban". It gives the impression that America is the Denny's salad bar of religions, and not a country that arises from a very specific inheritance - and that kind of thinking has screwed the entire western world. Yet, even so, this guy is straight out of September 12th, when the geniuses around Bush thought the priority was to get him to a mosque photo-op with a bunch of Taqiyya boys.

The incoming Administration now says the situation is "being handled". There shouldn't have been a "situation" to be "handled" in the first place. I regret my suggestion was not taken up.

~On a related theme, a headline from The Spectator:

Is Westminster forgetting about the grooming gangs already?

You do surprise me! Of course, in order to forget them, you would have had to remember them in the first place. And the entire apparatus of the British state is dedicated to ensuring that never happens. So was this just another of those periodic eruptions I've seen so many of? After which the country's depraved ruling class goes back to looking the other way while white English working-class girls go back to getting gang-raped and sodomised and urinated on and doused in petrol and dangled off balconies? As Mark Steyn Club member Josh Passell put it in our comments section a fortnight ago:

Same time next year?

~It's only a couple of weeks since incoming presidential chief of staff Susie Wiles reminded fellow Trump nominees to "refrain from any posting on social media". This was directly in response to the H1B visa spat starring ...Elon Musk. So, whether or not Musk is a "nominee" in the sense of requiring Senate confirmation, it seems to me that he would not be denouncing members of allied governments as "rape genocide apologists" without at least an implied go-ahead from the President-Elect. It is a slightly more hardcore version of Trump's references to the PM of a friendly neighbour as "Governor Trudeau" of the American state of Canada. And, unlike the latter, it has the merit of being true: almost all UK establishment figures since Gordon Brown have spent the last decade-and-a-half being "rape genocide apologists".

Nevertheless, it is too much for the Rt Hon Sir Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party and a man who is to village postmasters what Sir Keir Starmer is to white working-class schoolgirls. Sir Ed has had enough:

What exactly do I fail to understand about your failure to stop the mass rape of little girls in Britain, you sniveling cretin? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

Indeed. All while Sir Ed and Sir Keir were self-garlanding. Knighthood is supposed to be an order of chivalry. Where's the chivalry in accepting, as Sir Keir's Ginger Growler does in Oldham, that, because Labour is electorally dependent on a Muslim vote that includes both the rapists and their protectors on the local council, a small number of young girls ("small" as in half-a-million) have to put up with a bit of anal gang rape in the interests of "celebrating diversity"?

A couple of other thoughts re Elon Musk. As SteynOnline regulars know, at this shingle we've been on this outrage for a long time, and we've gotten nowhere with Labour, Tories or anyone else who matters. It has become a "story" only because Musk decided to make it one.

This is the media environment of 2025: You have to be the wealthiest man in the world, the owner of one of the Internet's biggest "platforms" and a sidekick of Donald J Trump even to get it into the news cycle for a week or two. There is no bench of farm-team Elon Musks able to do likewise for other issues.

As to the implication that Musk is a "foreigner" "interfering" in the internal affairs of the United Kingdom, well, he's a Canadian via South Africa - or a South African via Canada, according to taste. So as a point of English law he is not a "foreigner": he's a British subject - or, if you prefer, a Commonwealth citizen. If he moved to the snivelling cretin's constituency tomorrow (which he could, very easily), he would be eligible to vote or stand against the sniveller at the next election.

But this is way beyond that: If Sir Keir is foolish enough to "summon" the US Ambassador, His Excellency should decline to accept the premise - that the state has the right to restrict the speech of persons objecting to cover-ups of child rape. If the government of, say, Slovenia were complicit in "the mass rape of little girls", I think citizens of, oh, Slovakia would be entitled to express their revulsion - especially given the silence of the natives and their worthless media. The same people who huff about western leaders not bringing up LGBTQWERTY rights with Putin now insist that the gang rape of children is just a local cultural phenomenon no outsider is entitled to weigh in on.

