The Baronesses Won't Save You

~I hope that, after Monday's jubilations, Donald J Trump remembers that it is all about transformative unskilled mass migration. When you change the people, you change everything - from affordable housing, functioning hospitals and semi-competent public education all the way up to gang crime, rape and murder. Ask an elderly Swede who had the good fortune to live most of her life in one of the most agreeable societies on earth:

Somali jailed for eight years for raping multiple elderly victims in their own homes while employed as a caregiver in Sweden, but won't be deported. Baasim Yusuf, 28, laughed when confronted with the chargeshttps://t.co/jDjCVXA3Gl — Lotus Eaters News (@lotuseatersnews) January 15, 2025

Somalis should be in Somalia, not Sweden. By moving them in large numbers to Sweden, Sweden has set itself on the path to extinguishing itself.

In Britain, the politics fetishists are excited because Sir Keir Starmer has been backed into a "U-turn" and forced to hold a - guess what, boys and girls! - yes, an inquiry! A "fast-track audit" into the scale of gang-rape. Can you also guess who's going to be chairing it? That's right, boys and girls: a baroness! Just like the lousy baroness who's screwing over the vaccine victims right now:

2% of the working age population have become unable to work because of long term sickness since the vaccine. That is not rare nor very rare. https://t.co/kF5lxdSBCI — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) January 16, 2025

When I was a kid, baronesses were extremely rare: They were mostly a handful of beneficiaries of extremely ancient peerages that had been granted female remainder, like the delightful Baroness Berners, whom I met once in connection with her musical kinsman. But then Harold Wilson and Ted Heath cannily foresaw that all their works would sore afflict the realm and there would be a need for inquiries and commissions without end with armies of baronesses stretching unto the far horizon to chair them under the carpet. This time it's someone called Baroness Casey, who is, so we're told, a member of Starmer's inner circle.

You know what that means.

A week or two back, I heard Douglas Murray say we don't need another stupid bloody inquiry; we need action. Or as our pal Sammy Woodhouse puts it, "I'm so bored of living in Groundhog Day."

Everything that needs to be known has been known for over a decade. And the organs of the state that facilitated and enabled all the gang-rape are unreformed. The people in charge were not punished but wafted upwards. Below I noted the case of Sonia Sharp, head of child services in Rotherham (population 100,000), who was promoted to an equivalent position Down Under for the entire state of Victoria (population 7 million). Is she a baroness yet? She seems the type.

So here is a piece I published over ten years ago - August 29th 2014. Yet everything it says has been this very month presented anew as shock-horror-hold-the-front-page breaking news - which, as I put it a decade ago, "helps explain... why it will happen again". And it did. And it's happening now. And it will happen after Baroness Casey has made her "recommendations". Other than baronesses without end, what is anyone prepared to do to end the rape of England's daughters?

Here's that ancient eleven-year-old column:

On Friday I appeared on Michael Graham's radio show to discuss, among other things, the appalling revelations from Rotherham, a drab town in South Yorkshire in which over the course of a decade and a half some 1,400 girls (as young as 11) were "groomed", drugged, raped, traded and, occasionally, doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight. All the while, the entire apparatus of the state, from the political class to the police to the "child protection" agencies, looked the other way - for fear of appearing "racist" or "Islamophobic". The BBC describes the predators' actions as "brazen", which they certainly were. They would turn up at children's homes, select the ones they wanted, and drive off with them:

The carer, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed staff were reluctant to intervene in some cases for fear of being classed as 'racist'.

So the individuals who presided over this regime destroyed the lives of 1,400 people [a gross underestimate, but still the "official" number] in their care, and have paid no price for it. Indeed, some have been promoted, and put in charge of even more children: Sonia Sharp, who was head of child services in Rotherham, is now in an equivalent position Down Under for the entire state of Victoria.

Meantime, the fear of being perceived as "racist" prevails even in the news stories about how terrible it is that nobody did anything. As James Delingpole explains, if you have to get specific about the perpetrators, the preferred euphemism is "Asian", a word that in Fleet Street doesn't mean Chinese or oriental but persons deriving from the Indian sub-continent. This is, apart from anything else, grossly unfair to Hindus. The men who raped and tortured these girls were, in Rotherham as elsewhere, mostly Muslims of Pakistani and Bangladeshi origin. And their victims were not.

And the queasy reluctance among the fearless knights of the media to state the truth anywhere north of the twentieth paragraph helps explain why this happened, and why it will happen again.

In After America, I have a little passage in which I look back at the early twenty-first century from a decade or two hence. You'll note the reference to Yorkshire and "young men in northern England":

'Forgetfulness occurs,' Lee Harris wrote, 'when those who have been long inured to civilized order can no longer remember a time in which they had to wonder whether their crops would grow to maturity without being stolen or their children sold into slavery by a victorious foe.' They would soon be reacquainted. Der Spiegel was fretting over the internal contradictions of sexual hedonism in a multicultural age: Can you have thousands of young men in northern England in loveless marriages to women they never previously knew from their families' home villages back in Mirpur living alongside underdressed Brit slatterns staggering around in mini-skirts and fishnets? Not without consequences, not for a while. As a culture of unbounded sexual license for women surrendered to one of greater constraints, the sex ed and restroom copulation and hymen reconstruction faded from the scene in Berlin and Amsterdam and Yorkshire. But a world full of male frustrations will always find a market for sex slavery... We were returning to an age where crops are stolen and children enslaved. As a headline in the impeccably non-far-right Spiegel wondered: 'How Much Allah Can The Old Continent Bear..?' As Islam well understood, for an enfeebled west, incremental pre-emptive concession was the easiest option. To do anything else would have been asking too much.

Talking with Michael Graham, I said this is the same story as those young "American" lads from Minneapolis volunteering to go to Syria and Iraq and saw the heads off anyone who gets in their way: These are young Muslim men for whom life in the west merely intensifies their revulsion to it. We wonder how it is that a seven-year-old boy raised in the Sydney suburbs can suddenly be all over Twitter holding up the trophy head his "Australian" dad has just sliced off. But for a certain segment of the population decapitation has gone mainstream: In France, according to an ICM poll, one in six people "support" ISIS. Likewise, in Rotherham, child sex slavery went mainstream - accepted as a feature of life by the police, the bureaucracy, the local council...

[UPDATE! That is the salient point, then as now: "Diversity" cannot be questioned even though it has destroyed some of the most evolved nation states on earth. So they are now evolving, very rapidly, into something other. For the apparatchiks of the British state, as of the Swedish state and the Dutch state and the German state, the unalloyed public good of "diversity" outpunches whatever squeamishness they might once have felt about child gang-rape. In 2014, I sort of gave the impression that it was a low-level trade-off - "the police, the bureaucracy, the local council" - as opposed to something that goes all the way up to the likes of Sir Keir Groomer. So here we are in 2025, supposed to believe that Baroness Bollocks will be an exception to all of the above. Back to the column...]

Underneath the watchful eyes of the digital panopticon, however, the Islamization of the west will continue. Not every Muslim wants to chop your head off. Not every Muslim wants to "groom" your eleven-year-old daughter. But these pathologies nest within Islam, and thrive at the intersection of Islam and the west. As long as Islam is your biggest source of population growth - to the point where Mohammed is now the most popular boy's name in Oslo - you're not "tackling" the issue, and certainly not "head on".

In a bizarre column even for the post-Conrad National Post, Afsun Qureshi suggests the best thing you could do to lessen the likelihood of being set upon by Muslims is to learn to recite the shahadah, "a testimony to the identity of Allah as the one true God, and Muhammad as his prophet". She might be right. Wearing a burqa might help, too. Or the shalwar kameez. On the other hand, most of those Syrian men paraded through the desert in their BVDs to their rendezvous with death knew the shahadah, and a fat lot of good it did.

To recite the shahadah when you're accosted on the streets is to accept the basic premise of your attackers - that Islam now has universal jurisdiction. There's way too much of that already. In essence, the entire establishment of a South Yorkshire town accepted that the cultural mores of Islam superseded whatever squeamishness they might otherwise have about child rape.

That's not a small concession. As recently as the eighteenth century, twenty-five per cent of all unmarried females in Britain's capital city were whores; the average age of a prostitute was sixteen; and many brothels prided themselves on offering only girls under the age of fourteen. In the 1790s, a "good man" could stroll past an eleven-year-old prostitute on a London street without feeling a twinge of disgust or outrage; he accepted her as merely a feature of the landscape, like an ugly hill - as the burghers of Rotherham appear to have accepted it. A century later, there were still child prostitutes, but there were also charities and improvement societies and orphanages - and the Victorian innovation of a "social conscience".

The morality of the Victorian era was hard-won. Today happens to be the 255th birthday of William Wilberforce, the backbench Member of Parliament, about whom I have a word to say in my forthcoming book. As he wrote in 1787, "God Almighty has set before me two great objects: the suppression of the slave trade and the reformation of manners."

We know about the first of those great objects: Wilberforce did more than any other single human being to help eradicate slavery from most of the world. The latter goal, which we'd now call "changing the culture", was perhaps even tougher. Then as now, the Church of England was feeble and fainthearted and, for the most part, no more use than those Aussie Anglicans who've publicly pledged this week, in the usual one-way multifaith mush, to "love Muslims". Yet Wilberforce pulled off his "reformation of manners" - to the point where we, children of the twentieth century, now mock our nineteenth-century forebears as uptight prudes, moralists and do-gooders. In fact, nineteenth-century Britons were for the most part no better or worse than their great-grandparents. As I suggested to Michael Graham on the radio, most people don't think in terms of "good" or "evil"; they go along with whatever the prevailing mores are.

So now, in the new multiculti Britain, the child sex trade is back, as part of the rich, vibrant tapestry of diversity - along with Jew-hate, and honor killings, and decapitation porn. The solutions to the internal contradictions of multiculturalism are (a) David Cameron's expanded security state; (b) Afsun Qureshi's universal prostration before Islam; or (c) an end to mass Muslim immigration. The last is too obvious for any viable western politician ever to propose it.

That leaves Wilberforce's "reformation of manners" - on a scale he never contemplated, and with a self-segregating community extremely resistant to outside influence. Meanwhile, leaders such as Cameron keep hoping that somehow all these excitable young men with their surplus energies will embrace "British values", without ever being able to say what these "British values" are, other than the stuff Yorkshire schools teach as the source of all the evils in the world - imperialism, racism, colonialism, etc. And even as we dither, in Rotherham and elsewhere, Islam is already reforming our manners.

As I wrote the other day, slowly, remorselessly, we are becoming them.

~from SteynOnline, August 29th 2014

And so it remains. Diversity is where nations go to die.

