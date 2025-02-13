No forgiveness without repentance.

Greetings and welcome to this week's fresh batch of Laura's Links.

For the past two weeks, I've talked about how I'm totally, really, really REALLY not tired of winning. Judging from your comments and emails, a lot of us are on the same wavelength and enjoying the winning vibe. I was at a Shabbat dinner last week and one of the first things we got asked by one of our gracious hosts was "are you so happy, because I'm so happy – I've got a bounce in my step, don't you"? So yes, I'm still extremely happy about President Trump. Not quite this happy, but pretty happy.

Over the past week, I very much enjoyed President Trump speaking Arabic to Hamas, bringing home an American hostage from Russia at the excellent and more appropriate exchange rate of 1:1. We'll see what happens this week with the hostages. I've been writing about who the real "neo-Nazis" are for many years, and I thank President Trump for pointing out that the released (ransomed) hostages last Saturday certainly did look like Holocaust victims. And they looked like Holocaust survivors because they too, survived a Holocaust. So much for Never Again. We live in a world where there certainly is a reluctance to see Jews as victims.

Personally, I don't think October 7 would have happened if President Trump were in power. But even if it did, he would have been speaking Arabic to Hamas et al on October 8. He has put the Arab world on notice and extended a tremendous green light to Israel. I believe that this is akin to a 'bombing the railways' plan. We are just starting to learn about the absolute moral perfidy of the "Biden" administration: some links about this can be found below. There is a refreshing, energizing and empowering wave of moral clarity emanating from the Trump White House spreading boldly and confidently around the world. The beacon is in Washington, D.C., where an interesting and complex emissary is hard at work with a truly great team.

~

I've also included a couple of Covid-related links down below. And I'm not sure there will ever be a time where it won't be included. That is because there has not been any kind of serious moral reckoning about the abject evil that was inflicted upon us, body and soul. There cannot be any forgiveness without repentance. There cannot be any forgetting. There needs to still be criminal charges. No, we cannot 'get over it' because we are actually still going through it. This profound evil is still going on now. This is unforgivable evil still being perpetuated against humans by humans and I hope this hospital gets sued into oblivion.

~

I had a particularly busy day earlier this week, which started at the local Jewish old age home, where my father has been placed by his wife. Although I will have much to say about it in the future, these visits are too personal and gut wrenching for column fodder. But if you know me, or even if you feel as though you know me through my work, you might be able to imagine the poignancy and pain implicit in this situation.

Anyway, after leaving the facility and heading to the subway, I had to take a detour because there was a terrible accident on my route. There were police cars and firetrucks, the streets were being sealed off with yellow police tape and buses were being re-routed. I quickly got Waze to recalculate my route and unfortunately, as I was turning to take my detour, I got a glimpse of a body underneath an orange police tarp on the street. Someone's loved one did not make it home. That person started the day on this earth and ended unceremoniously under a tarp, soul released from body.

It was another good reminder of how fragile life is and how every moment, and every moment with the ones we love is truly a gift. Hug your loved ones. Tell them how much you love them. Call, don't text. Count your blessings. And please pray for the hostages and the Peace of Jerusalem.

See you in the comments.

~

