"Turn This Handle as Far as It Will Go..." by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Lord of the World

Welcome to our latest Tale for Our Time: Robert Hugh Benson's ambitious preview of the twenty-first century, Lord of the World - and, as always, I thank you for your kind words about our story so far. John Wilson, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes of last night's episode: I was beginning to doubt Mr. Benson's powers of prognostication. But then he goes and pulls global warming and recreational euthanasia out of his hat in one episode! I must say 'well done' old boy for predicting these over a century ago. Indeed. In tonight's installment, what strikes one, from the Canada of 2025 (not to mention certain European countries), is that while this or that detail may vary the author is spot on about the general character of bureaucratised death: There rested upon it a white-enamelled box, delicately painted with flowers. From this box emerged a white flexible tube with a broad mouthpiece, fitted with two leather-covered steel clasps. From the side of the box nearest the chair protruded a little china handle. "Now, my dear," began the nurse quietly, watching the other's eyes turn once again to the window, and then back—"now, my dear, you sit there, as you are now. Your head right back, please. When you are ready, you put this over your mouth, and clasp the springs behind your head.... So.... it works quite easily. Then you turn this handle, round that way, as far as it will go. And that is all... "I shall come back in half-an-hour," said Sister Anne. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Thirty-Three of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as tomorrow's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and our other video content;

~My video series of classic poetry, our Saturday music show and other weekend diversions;

~Booking for special members-only events such as The Mark Steyn Christmas Show;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, such as the Mark Steyn Cruise;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and please join me tomorrow for Part Thirty-Four of Lord of the World.

