The Stench of the Swamp

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of questions from corruption in America to civil war in Europe. Click above to listen.
We hope you'll find this week's episode worth an hour-and-a-quarter of your time. Thank you for all your kind comments in recent weeks, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.