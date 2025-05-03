Anniversary Songs

On the Town by Mark Steyn

Serenade Radio Episode Fifty-Three

May 3, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15257/anniversary-songs In this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we celebrate the show's first birthday with an extended outing of our Non-Stop Number Ones and a special edition of our Sinatra Sextet. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. ~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. Steve from Manhattan, a First Month Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says: Mark, This was a wonderful program. You explain the direction of the world in your other commentary, and on Serenade Radio you entertain and delight us with your deep knowledge of the musical world. However many times I may say thank you, I cannot possibly say it enough. God bless you and keep you. All our various features had their fans. Kelly Walter, a Missouri Steyn Clubber, enjoyed our remembrance of Pete Ham and Tom Evans: Saturday night my son took me to the Paul Simon 'Quiet Celebration' Tour concert. It was a wonderful concert and Paul was still amazing. On the way home we had a great conversation about music from my younger years. This rambling conversation led to my recollection of seeing Badfinger in concert. I then introduced my son to the song 'No Matter What'. It was a fun and bonding moment. I had always assumed Harry Nilsson wrote 'Without You', another favorite song and artist from my era. I was pleased to learn that it was written by Pete Ham and Tom Evans of Badfinger. But I was devastated when you recounted the story of their suicides. What a tragedy. I am at a loss for words to describe their thieving manager. Gary Alexander was also struck by that tragedy: Your story of the dual suicides of song-writers Tom Evans and Peter Ham over being cheated out of the royalties to 'Without You' is the saddest story I've heard in a long time, and such a waste of talent, while giving new meaning to their money line: I can't live, I can't give anymore

I can't live if living is without ... song royalties First Month Founding Member Anne Kearney liked our Sinatra Sextet: Another wonderful program, Mark, thank you! It was a revelation to hear George Siravo backing up Sinatra ... I nearly liked his arrangements more than Riddle's (sacrilege)! So interesting to hear you explain Sinatra's evolution and the role George played ... he was a new name to me, so thank you! From South Carolina, Larry Durham was surprised by our Non-Stop Number Ones: What a pleasant surprise to hear BJ Thomas. I had forgotten how big that song with the longest name ever was. I saw BJ earlier in his career - 71 or so - and he was pretty wasted. He was worn out by the time he got to Raindrops. Flash forward 30 years and I saw a more seasoned version of him at the Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC. I was able to meet him afterward and I asked him about one of his hits called Rock and Roll Lullaby. I had always loved the lush backing vocals, so I asked him about them. 'That was Jan and Dean' and then he rattled off a half dozen other names associated with the song. As he shook my hand he said, 'thanks for asking about that'. He was a fantastic singer. Catherine preferred another of our Number Ones: Dear Mark, Great programme as always, but I had to write about Davy Crockett! Graham and I started singing along – he admitted he only remembered the chorus – and from somewhere in the grey depths I suddenly dug out the name of Fess Parker. We both remembered watching the tv series and all the kids going to school singing the song and being desperate for a Davy Crockett hat. Another age! Thanks for a happy memory. Both the show and the song sold a lot of headgear, Catherine. In Vegas, doing his version of "Let's Do It", Noël Coward liked to sing: Each man out there shooting crap does it

Davy Crockett in that dreadful cap does it... Michael, a New Jersey Steyn Clubber, enjoyed our farewell to Wink Martindale: Just returned home from a vacation with the family and popped on the replay of the show. What an excellent program to wind down before the work week begins! Nice to hear of your interaction with Wink Martindale. Watching him on various game shows, he always struck me as being absolutely authentic and genuinely kind. That picture of Wink and Elvis is from June of 1956 -- just as Elvis was riding the crest of his first #1 hit, Heartbreak Hotel. 'The Girl of My Best Friend' is one of the lesser known tracks from his first post-army LP Elvis Is Back, which is probably my favorite Elvis LP. The range of styles on it are fantastic. Check it out if you have not heard it. Ironically, 'The Girl of My Best Friend' was a top-10 hit in the U.K. for Elvis in 1976. Thanks again, Mark. Karl Chambers, a First Year Founding Member, also encountered Wink: I met Wink very briefly some years ago in an elevator in Las Vegas. I kind of stumbled, aren't you, do you, finally he saved me yes he said I'm Wink. Seemed like a delightful man. ~On the Town is my weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. As you know, I'm a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and love the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend. You can find all our previous shows here. We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio back at its regular times next weekend: Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio back at its regular times next weekend: Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles

